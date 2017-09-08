DOC cancels inmate visitations this weekend due to hurricane Irma

The Florida Department of Corrections is cancelling visitation at all of its 148 prisons statewide this Saturday and Sunday because of hurricane Irma.
The cancellation includes all major institutions, work camps, community release centers and annex facilities.
The action is being taken in response to travel restrictions throughout Florida and to ensure staff resources can be maximized for hurricane response.
Department staff are working to make necessary precautions for inmates in facilities statewide.
Water and food supplies are being brought in and evacuation determinations will be made in the best interest of the inmates and public safety.
In the event of an evacuation, inmate locations will be posted on the Department of Corrections website approximately 24-hours after relocation.
