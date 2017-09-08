Algal bloom in St. Joe Bay may be clearing

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission says the algae bloom that has kept the gulf county scallop season closed this year may be abating.
The bay scallop harvest was originally scheduled to begin on July 25th but was postponed after a Pseudo-nitzschia bloom was found in the St. Joe Bay.
The FWC said this week that the algal bloom continues to decline and domoic acid levels in scallops sampled on September the 5th all tested within limits that are considered safe for human consumption at all four collection sites.
Domoic acid levels must remain within the limits that are considered safe for human consumption in all four sample sites for a period of seven days before the FWC can consider opening the bay to scallop harvesting.
The state plans on collecting more water and scallop samples early next week before deciding when to open the waters.
Pseudo-nitzschia is a naturally occurring microscopic alga that in some cases can produce domoic acid, which can negatively impact marine mammals and seabirds.
The algae does not harm scallops directly and shouldn’t cause scallop population declines, but can cause Amnesic Shellfish Poisoning in humans who eat contaminated shellfish.
