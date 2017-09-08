Friday, September 8, 2017
Franklin County Emergency Management calls for mandatory evacuations of Dog Island, Alligator Point and Bald Point and voluntary evacuation of St. George Island
Evacuations-
Franklin County Emergency Management, will be issuing a mandatory evacuation for all of Dog Island, Alligator Point and Bald Point beginning at 10:00 am on9/9/2017.
Voluntary Evacuation – St George Island, Low -Lying Areas and Mobiles homes/ RVs beginning at 10:00 am on 9/9/2017
SHELTERS
Lawton Chiles High School – Tallahassee -7200 Lawton Chiles Ln-Tallahassee
Oak Ridge Elementary School- 4530 Sheifer Rd Tallahassee Fl
