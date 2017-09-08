Voluntary Evacuation St George Island / Low lying Areas - Mandatory Evacuation Dog Island, Alligator Point and Bald Point

Hurricane Irma Update
Franklin County Emergency Management is activated to a Level 3 Monitoring but will be activated to a Level 2 Partial Activation at 8:00 on 9/9/2017.
Hurricane Weather Update:
· Irma has weakened slightly but remains a strong CAT 4 Hurricane. Forecast shifted slightly westward.
· Further Shifts westward in the track could have large changes in the current forecast
· According to the current track Tropical Storm Force winds (39-73 mph) can be expected Sunday afternoon- early Monday Morning 9/11/2017. Secure all outdoor items such as chairs, grills, and umbrellas that can move in the event of high winds.
· Rain Amounts of 2-4 inches across Southwest GA, Southwest AL, and western FL panhandle. Amounts of 4-6 inches include south-central GA and the eastern FL Big Bend
BE SURE TO MONITOR:
www.franklinemergencymanagement.com
@FranklinEOC on Facebook – Like Our Page for Updates
Alert Franklin – Sign up at www.franklinemergencymanagement.com
Local Radio and TV Stations
WeatherStem- download app on phone or www.weatherstem.com
Office Closures
All Franklin County Schools are Closed Friday 9/8/2017 and Monday 9/11/2017
City of Apalachicola Office, Franklin County Office, and City of Carrabelle will be CLOSED on Monday 9/11/2017
Evacuations-
Franklin County Emergency Management, will be issuing a mandatory evacuation for all of Dog Island, Alligator Point and Bald Point beginning at 10:00 am on 9/9/2017.
Voluntary Evacuation – St George Island, Low -Lying Areas and Mobiles homes/ RVs beginning at 10:00 am on 9/9/2017
SHELTERS
Lawton Chiles High School – Tallahassee -7200 Lawton Chiles Ln-Tallahassee
Oak Ridge Elementary School- 4530 Sheifer Rd Tallahassee Fl
We will send a new update when new information becomes available.
