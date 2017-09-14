Thursday, September 14, 2017
Franklin County moving forward on Mill Road project
Franklin County is moving forward on the Mill Road paving project.
Mill Road runs along the west side of the Carrabelle River.
The project will include widening and resurfacing about 1.7 miles of the road as well as about 3.1 miles of new construction, striping, signs, and drainage improvements.
The work will run from the intersection of State Road 30 and continue towards Burnt Bridge Road
On Tuesday the board agreed to begin negotiating with Alday Howell engineering out of Marianna to act as the engineer and inspector for the project.
The board also agreed to begin seeking bids for contractors interested in doing the actual road work.
Bids for the project will be opened on October the 17th.
