Panhandle Players continue to improve the historic Chapman Theater

The Panhandle Players are going to spend about 27 thousand dollars to replace the aging stage curtains at the Chapman Auditorium and add some black-out curtains along the walls to block light coming in from the windows.
The Panhandle Players is an amateur theater group – they have been in operation for almost 30 years.
They manage the county-owned Chapman building and have been working to improve the historic building to make it a more accessible location for plays and other public activities.
The group had to get county approval to replace the existing curtains because the existing curtains are county property.
They had planned on storing the curtains but discovered they were so worn out that they basically fall apart when they are touched.
The county commission gave the group permission to dispose of the old curtains with the understanding that the new curtains would become county property once they are installed.
