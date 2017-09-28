Franklin County Sheriff's office creates facebook page to display stolen items

The Franklin County Sheriff's office has started a new facebook page to make it easier to recover stolen items.
The new facebook page is called “Franklin County stolen items”
Its a page to post pictures of stolen items and hopefully help to recover the items.
It should also make it harder for theives to sell the items they have stolen.
Victims of theft can send pictures of what may have been stolen and the pictures will be posted so people can report if they have seen the items.
https://www.facebook.com/Franklin-County-Stolen-Property-197134937494490/
