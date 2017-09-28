(Having trouble viewing this email? View it as a Web page.)
FWC
Division of Law Enforcement
Weekly Report
September 15, 2017 through September 21, 2017
This report represents some events the FWC handled over the past week;
however, it does not include all actions taken by the Division of Law Enforcement.
Patrol, Protect, Preserve
NORTHWEST REGION
CASES
OKALOOSA COUNTY
Officer Corbin responded to a complaint of a civil disturbance at Rocky Bayou State Park. Information was received that an adult male and an adult female were having a heated argument with alcohol consumption. The complainant stated he was concerned that the argument could lead to a physical confrontation. Officer Corbin arrived and spoke with the Park Manager and proceeded to the campsite. An Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office deputy arrived on scene to assist. When the officers arrived, the two individuals involved had left the campsite by vehicle. Officer Corbin searched the park’s grounds and located the vehicle illegally parked with no one inside. The two individuals were eventually located near the boat ramp. The officers were unable to prove that a physical altercation ever occurred between the two individuals. Both individuals were issued a trespass warning.
Officer Nichols received information from Lieutenant Clark regarding a bear knocking over a garbage can in the Mary Esther community off Highway 98. Lieutenant Clark observed the homeowner’s garbage can knocked over in the middle of the road with household garbage spread around. Officer Nichols contacted the homeowner and he denied that a bear knocked over his unsecured garbage can. The homeowner was issued a non-compliance notification letter for failure to secure his garbage can. Further, the homeowner was provided a bear informational brochure and complimentary latches to secure his garbage can.
Officer Nichols responded to a complaint that an individual was over the bag limit of Spanish mackerel at the Okaloosa Island Fishing Pier. The officer located the individual on the pier who was in the act of cutting the heads and tails off fish she harvested. A resource inspection revealed the individual harvested 28 Spanish mackerel, 13 fish over the bag limit, with 4 being undersized, and 1 undersized bluefish. The individual was issued a notice to appear citation for over the bag limit and undersized Spanish mackerel and a warning for undersized bluefish.
Officer Corbin observed three individuals leaving the Okaloosa Island Fishing Pier carrying rods and reels and each pulling their coolers. The officer contacted the three individuals and got consent to inspect their coolers. They were in possession of undersized Spanish mackerel. They were issued notice to appear citations.
SANTA ROSA COUNTY
Officer Hutchinson obtained information that a deer had been taken illegally by a subject in the Munson area. Officer Hutchinson and Lieutenant Hahr went to the suspect’s residence and located several suspects around their barn. While Officer Hutchinson interviewed suspects, Lieutenant Hahr obtained permission to look in the barn and located a cooler containing two freshly killed deer. One of the suspects admitted to killing a “nice 7-point buck” in velvet and another admitted to killing a spike. Since both deer were killed in Alabama, the officers and two suspects met with Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources officers at the state line. The two men were charged with possession of a freshly killed deer out of season in Florida and taking deer at night in Alabama. Two deer and two firearms were seized as evidence.
Officer Jones was responding to a complaint when he observed a vehicle driving erratically in Navarre. While following this vehicle, he observed the vehicle swerving and partially running off the road. Officer Jones contacted the driver, after the driver suddenly stopped on the roadside. After completing an interview and subsequent field sobriety tasks, Officer Jones suspected the driver to be impaired. The driver was placed under arrest for DUI and transported to the Santa Rosa County Jail. The subject provided a breath sample which was four times the legal limit.
COMMUNITY ORIENTED POLICING
OKALOOSA COUNTY
Lieutenant Clark assisted Bear Biologist Green in presenting a bear PowerPoint presentation to a neighborhood organization concerning nuisance bears. The neighborhood/community has concerns with bear and human encounters. The PowerPoint centered on making homeowners and the community aware of the law and their responsibilities in securing food attractants (unsecured garbage cans) to prevent human and bear encounters.
WALTON COUNTY
Officers Corbin and Tison teamed up with bear management personnel to conduct bear canvassing efforts. The community/neighborhood targeted had a recent human/bear encounter. The effort was centered on making homeowners and the community aware of the law and their responsibilities in securing food attractants (unsecured garbage cans) in prevention of human and bear encounters.
