FWC Fish and Wildlife Research Institute Monthly Highlights

Having trouble viewing this email? View it as a Web page.
Instagram Favorite
FWRI coral biologist Katy Cummings spotted this fish during a research dive in the Florida Keys. The southern stargazer (Astroscopus y-graecum) is a bottom-dwelling species that lives most of its life on or under sandy, silty and rubble bottoms. It's a fish adapted for a life buried in sediment. Its eyes, gill slits, nostrils and most of the mouth are on the top of its body, allowing it to ambush prey from below the sand. The stargazer is also able to create electrical currents from a specialized organ located in a pouch behind the eyes. It is used primarily to fend off aggressive, threatening fish rather than for capturing prey.
Our Mission
Through effective research and technical knowledge, we provide timely information and guidance
to protect, conserve, and manage Florida's fish and wildlife resources.
http://live.oysterradio.com/