FWC Fish and Wildlife Research Institute Monthly Highlights

MarineQuest 2017

Voyage into science at the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission’s (FWC) Fish and Wildlife Research Institute at MarineQuest 2017!
Making nerdy cool since 1995, this free, family-friendly event features more than 60 exhibits from FWC and other conservation organizations. Visitors can explore and play throughout the indoor and outdoor activities, including touch tanks, face-painting, archery, and more.
Held in conjunction with the St. Petersburg Science Festival, MarineQuest visitors get an exclusive look into Florida’s latest fish and wildlife research.
This year’s event will feature a speaker series where guests can learn about manatee rescues, sharks, coyotes, and other interesting talks by FWC’s experts.

Each year, FWC biologists survey and monitor alligator populations. By looking at trends statewide, the FWC can better manage and conserve the alligator population and identify critical alligator wetland habitat, long-term population changes or habitat losses.
Gulf of Mexico

The rainbow snake (Farancia erytrogramma) is seldom seen in Florida, but photographer John Starrett got a rare look at one in Cypress Springs in 
northwest Florida.



