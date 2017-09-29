Gulf of Mexico Fishery Management Council to Meet in Biloxi, Mississippi

Meeting Notice
September 14, 2017
Gulf Council to Meet in Biloxi, Mississippi
The Gulf of Mexico Fishery Management Council will meet October 2-5, 2017 at the Beau Rivage Resort, located at 875 Beach Blvd, Biloxi, Mississippi 39530. The meeting will convene on the following days and local times:
- Council Committees meet 8:30 - 4:00 on Monday
- Council Closed Session to meet 4:15 - 5:15 on Monday
- Council Committees meet 8:30 - 5:30 on Tuesday
- Full Council meets 8:30 - 5:00 on Wednesday
- Full Council meets 8:30 - 5:00 on Thursday
Public testimony is scheduled on Wednesday from 12:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. In addition to taking general comments, testimony will be taken on the following issues:
Council meetings are open to the public and are broadcast live. Register for the webinar.
- Final Action on Greater Amberjack Fishing Year and Recreational Closed Season
- Final Action on Referendum Eligibility Requirements for Reef Fish Amendment 41
- Final Action on Referendum Eligibility Requirements for Reef Fish Amendment 42
About the Gulf of Mexico Fishery Management Council
The Gulf of Mexico Fishery Management Council is one of eight regional Fishery Management Councils established by the Fishery Conservation and Management Act of 1976. The Council prepares fishery management plans, which are designed to manage fishery resources within the 200-mile limit of the Gulf of Mexico.
Submit comments and stay updated on fishery issues:
Check it out! Go to www.gulfcouncil.org
and click on the thermometer in the middle of the page. From there you can read up on all the pending actions, watch the video presentations, read comments, and submit your own. All comments submitted through the online form are automatically posted on our web site for Council review. Other comments are manually posted every couple of days.
There is also a thermometer for each issue that lets you know where the Council is in the process for that particular amendment, whether it's the scoping phase, final action, or implementation.
You can also find information on our Facebook page, blog, and YouTube channel.
The Gulf Council has an APP for that - Download it for free!