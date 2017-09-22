FWC looking for Biological Scientist for work in Eastpoint

(Having trouble viewing this email? View it as a Web page.)
OPS Biological Scientist I - FWC - 77900775
Date: Sep 20, 2017
Location: EASTPOINT, FL, US, 32328
Requisition No: 20370
Agency: Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission
Working Title: OPS Biological Scientist I - FWC - 77900775
Position Number: 77900775
Salary: $14 per hour DOE
Posting Closing Date: 10/04/2017
SECTION/SUBSECTION: Marine Fisheries Research/Fisheries Biology
Job Description:
The selected candidate will primarily assist with scallop monitoring and scallop restoration programs in the Florida Panhandle. Duties include, but are not limited to:
Prolonged, intensive field work in adverse and physically challenging conditions is required, as well as laboratory and office duties as they pertain to research goals. The successful applicant will be required to process live and preserved animal specimens as well as dead specimens in varied states of decay. The incumbent will be required to drive state vehicles courteously and safely and trailer research vessels up to 25' in length to and from research sites. SCUBA diving will be a necessary component of field work and will require the employee to obtain an AAUS scientific diving certification and to maintain CPR, First Aid, and Oxygen Administration certifications.
The position requires extensive travel during all months of the year, including frequent overnights and occasional weekends. Field days often reach or exceed 12 hours in duration and include multi-day field efforts that exceed the standard 40-hour work week. The candidate will need to pass a swim test in a poolwithin 6 weeks of hire date. The incumbent will be required to pay lodging costs which will be reimbursed by the state, until the candidate completes training for state purchasing card.
Minimum Qualifications:
A bachelor's degree from an accredited college or university with a major in one of the biological sciences. Proof of SCUBA certification from a nationally accredited organization.
Preferred Experience: A degree from a biological or environmental studies program and 6 months paid work experience in a relevant marine-related, field-oriented position. Valid driver's license. Applicants with scientific experience working with molluscs (gastropods or bivavles), experience operating or trailering boats, or with AAUS certification and logged scientific dives may be given experience.
Knowledge, skills, and abilities:
Knowledge of:
Skill in: the use of scientific laboratory and field equipment; use of Microsoft office programs including Excel and Word.
Ability to:
