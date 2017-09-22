Friday, September 22, 2017

Project WILD Florida Fall 2017 Newsletter

WILD Times color

Fall Issue 2017

Inside This Issue

A Message from the Coordinator

Hello WILD Ones,
I hope everyone is doing as well as possible in hurricane aftermath. Many are likely still in clean-up mode. Some may have lost a home--our hearts are with you. Storm related issues at FWC's Everglades Youth Camp forced us to postpone the upcoming Train the Trainer. Several other workshops around the state have been rescheduled. But these are high level problems, right?! None-the-less, getting back to business and continuing the mission of conservation education is what you do so well. You keep me inspired and dedicated--you are the most resilient folks I've ever known. Nature is a new to truth to be discovered--the good, the bad, the ugly, the beautiful. The workshop proposals continue to  arrive. Beautiful. Thank you!  
Stay WILD,
Anita Forester
Project WILD Coordinator
850-488-4679
anita.forester@myfwc.com

Florida Black Bear Lesson Plans...and More

bear photo

 The Florida Black bear Curriculum is a joint project of the Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission and the Defenders of Wildlife. It is updated and includes 10 lesson plans covering the following topics:
  • Diversity of bear species
  • Bears as a distinct group of animals
  • Human perceptions/views of bears
  • Florida black bear natural history
  • Florida black bear habitats
  • Factors influencing the conservation success of  the Florida black bear
  • Ecological significance of the Florida black bear
  • Status of the Florida black bear
  • The future of the Florida black bear
    Unlike other curricula guides distributed from the Florida WILD office, the bear curriculum is completely online which allows for video link interaction, easy accessibility, and more! Go to http://blackbearinfo.com    to explore the possibilities! 

What's on the FWC Calendar? Project WILD Workshops!

 When a workshop proposal that is open to the public arrives to the Project WILD Office it is advertised on the FWC calendar found at myfwc.com. For the specific list of upcoming WILD workshops click on the link below:

Click Here for Up-to-Date WILD Calendar of Events


Also, check out Florida Project WILD's Facebook Page


wild workshop participants
Face Book Logo

Become a Project WILD Facilitator or Reactivate Your Facilitator Status

Project WILD Participants

If you have attended one or more Project WILD workshops and are ready to take it to the next level and facilitate a workshop, then you are ready to attend a Project WILD Train the Trainer. The next Project WILD Facilitator Training (otherwise known as Train the Trainer) is scheduled to be held at FWC's Ocala Youth Conservation Camp February 23-25, 2018.  Along with receiving a really cool tee-shirt, this is what it means to be a Project WILD Facilitator.
  • Recognition as a leader in Florida's conservation education community
  • Professional development opportunities, including an invitation to the annual facilitator awards recognition weekend - Call of the WILD
  • Professional growth and development
  • Support from and networking with other volunteer facilitators
  • Access to the latest environmental education curricula and the most current information about Florida wildlife;
  • Incentive awards
  • Personal and professional pride and satisfaction in your accomplishments
  • The ability to reach children through training educators who work directly with students
If interested in attending the February 2018 Train the Trainer, please contact anita.forester@myfwc.com 

2017 Call of the WILD Registration Deadline Approaching

Dale.Call2016

Attention ALL Project WILD Facilitators: 
October 20, 2017 is the deadline for registering to attend 2017 Call of the WILD. Many of you have registered early bird-thank you! This event is exclusively for active and non-active WILD workshop facilitators and volunteers (at least 18 years old). The weekend includes food, lodging, professional development, fellowship, and entertainment! We had an amazing time last year that will be difficult to top, but we're going to try our best! This is all free to active facilitators and only $75 for in-active facilitators. If you attended last year and contributed you are considered active status. We need you. Hope to see you there. Ahhhoooooooo!

2017 Call DateNovember 10-12, 2017
Location: Ocala Youth Camp, Silver Springs
Registration Link: https://goo.gl/forms/AUBsxC1zAUBMDRn22

DeadlineOctober 20, 2017
For questions or more information contact anita.forester@myfwc.com

 

Having trouble viewing this as email? View it as a web page.
For more information contact: FLProjectWild@MyFWC.com



http://live.oysterradio.com/
at