Project WILD Florida Fall 2017 Newsletter

If you have attended one or more Project WILD workshops and are ready to take it to the next level and facilitate a workshop, then you are ready to attend a Project WILD Train the Trainer. The next Project WILD Facilitator Training (otherwise known as Train the Trainer) is scheduled to be held at FWC's Ocala Youth Conservation Camp February 23-25, 2018. Along with receiving a really cool tee-shirt, this is what it means to be a Project WILD Facilitator.
- Recognition as a leader in Florida's conservation education community
- Professional development opportunities, including an invitation to the annual facilitator awards recognition weekend - Call of the WILD
- Professional growth and development
- Support from and networking with other volunteer facilitators
- Access to the latest environmental education curricula and the most current information about Florida wildlife;
- Incentive awards
- Personal and professional pride and satisfaction in your accomplishments
- The ability to reach children through training educators who work directly with students