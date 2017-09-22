Visit Carrabelle's museums for free on Saturday

This Saturday would be a great day to visit Carrabelle's three museums.
The Carrabelle history museum, the Camp Gordon Johnston World War 2 Museum and the Crooked River lighthouse are all taking part in the Smithsonian’s Museum Day Live on Saturday.
That means free admission all day and extended hours for all three sites.
This is the first time all three of Carrabelle’s museums are participating in the event.
The museums will be open from 10 am to 5 pm with special activities and exhibits including Camp Gordon Johnston’s WWII military vehicles, an exhibit about historic trains and steamboats at the Carrabelle History Museum and tower climbs at the Crooked River Lighthouse.
Camp Gordon Johnston WWII Museum will also show Authentic Army training films taken throughout Franklin County during WWII.
Visitors to the Carrabelle History Museum can meet professional artist Ray Andersen from 10 am to noon as he works on a historical mural of Carrabelle's working waterfront circa 1880-1920.
The Crooked River Lighthouse will offer a lantern-making workshop at the Keeper’s House from 1-4:30 pm.
To take part in the event just download your Museum Day Live! tickets at Smithsonian.com/museumday.
