Gov. Scott Announces License-Free Fishing Opportunity This Labor Day Weekend

NAPLES, Fla. – Today, Governor Rick Scott announced this Saturday, September 2nd, will be a license-free saltwater fishing day. This Saturdayis part of eight total days offered each year by the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission that allows residents and visitors to enjoy Florida’s many fishing opportunities without requiring a license. Additionally, the Gulf recreational red snapper and gray triggerfish seasons will be open this Labor Day weekend, September 1st-4th.
Governor Scott said, “Saturday’s license-free saltwater fishing day is a great opportunity for Florida’s residents and visitors to experience the beautiful outdoors with their loved ones. As we welcome visitors from all across the globe to our state this Labor Day weekend, I encourage families to see for themselves why Florida is known as the Fishing Capital of the World.”
Brian Yablonski, chairman of the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, said, “Fishing is a hobby that brings friends and families together and creates memories for a lifetime. We value this opportunity to introduce someone to fishing in the Fishing Capital of the World where our resources are second to none.”
All bag limits, closed areas and size restrictions still apply on these dates. To learn more about license-free fishing days, visit MyFWC.com/License. For fishing tips visit MyFWC.com/Fishing.
http://live.oysterradio.com/