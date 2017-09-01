Win a Fishing Getaway, Enjoy Music Festivals, Play a Round of Golf this Month Along Florida's Forgotten Coast

|
Land This Getaway to Fish the Forgotten Coast!
The Franklin County TDC launches its fall getaway season this month with a fishing extravaganza you'll not soon forget. Sign up now to win a weekend fishing getaway in Carrabelle during November. The weather's cooler and the redfish are running! The winner will receive a half-day fishing charter trip, accommodations in Carrabelle and dinner at some of Franklin County's finest restaurants. Come rediscover fishing along Florida's Forgotten Coast. Click here to enter!
St. James Bay Golf Resort Ranked Among
Top Florida Golf Courses
Franklin County may only feature one golf course but it is a world-class course! The St. James Bay Golf Resort
has been named one of Florida’s top golf courses in Florida for 2016 according to Golf Advisor. Located east of Carrabelle, the St. James Bay Golf Resort is the area’s only Audubon Signature Sanctuary featuring GPS equipped golf carts, two practice putting greens, full size driving range and 15 lakes.
Constructed in 2003, the St. James Bay Golf Resort is located six miles east of Carrabelle and is Franklin County’s premier coastal golf experience. Designed by renowned course designer, Robert Walker, in coordination with the Audobon Society, this 18 hole, par 72 championship course is surrounded by 90 acres of unspoiled beauty. Amenities include two lodging options ranging from clubhouse villas to luxury condominiums, pro shop with snack bar, golf apparel and rental clubs, as well as the Crooked River Grill restaurant.
The St. James Bay features periodic “Stay and Play”
specials which include activities for the whole family including tennis courts, swimming pools, aerobics and workout facility. Guests may stay in the resort’s golf villas or condominiums and dine at the Crooked River Grill Restaurant.
Photography Exhibit Featured in September
Renowned local Photographer and Florida Master Naturalist John Spohrer will be the featured exhibit in September at the On The Waterfront Gallery in Apalachicola. John has lived on the Forgotten Coast since 1980, and has published 2 photo journalism books. There will be an openhouse reception on Friday, September 1
Ffrom 5:30-7pm
. Meet John, see his work, and enjoy some light refreshments, wine and hors d’oeuvres. Free admission. On Saturday, September 2
fro 2-4 pm
, Spohrer will present
“The Art of Waterscape Photography”. Click for details.
Following the Spohrer exhibit, the Gallery will host an exhibit of photographer Charlie Sawyer from September 29 - October 25
. Sawyer will conduct two photography workshops on September 30
and a third workshop on October 1
. Click for details.
Historic Ghostwalk October 28
Hauntings will abound at Apalachicola's Chestnut Street Cemetery on Saturday, October 28
when local history enthusiasts don the garb and take on the persona of the cemetery's more notable inhabitants to tell their tale of life in Apalachicola more than 100 years ago. The Ghostwalk will be held 6:30-8:30 pm
. at the Chestnut Street Cemetery on Hwy 98 in Apalachicola. Details here.
Lantern Festival October 21
The Crooked River Lighthouse will host the 2017 Lantern Fest
on October 21
from 6-10 pm
in Carrabelle Beach. Ancient tales, glowing lanterns, music, food and night time tower climbs, bring magic & history together! This year's event will also feature the glow-in-the-dark dancers from Tallahassee Community College (TCC) and the Irish band Killavil.
Lantern Making Workshops
In advance of the Lantern Festival, the Carrabelle Lighthouse Association will host three Lantern-Making Workshops on September 23, 30 and October 7.
Past year’s lanterns have included colorful paper lanterns, wrought iron looking lanterns cleverly made from boxes, and even 3 ft tall lanterns that were working replicas of the St. George Island Lighthouse! Materials, instruction and hands on help will be provided at each workshop.
Workshop participants are encouraged to bring their glowing creations to the Lantern Fest on Saturday, October 21
, from 6-10 pm
.
The workshops are scheduled as follows at the Crooked River Lighthouse Keeper's House Museum located at Carrabelle Beach.Saturday, September 23
, 1-4:30 pmSaturday, September 30
, 1-4:30 pmSaturday, October 7
, 1-4:30 pm
Apalachicola Autos & Oysters October 28
The Autos and Oysters Car Show, on Saturday, October 28
will showcase the cars of local collectors and will also attract enthusiasts from throughout the region. There are several lodging and dining packages available with many of the local businesses as well as dining and shopping discounts. Click here for details.
ApalachOktoberfest 2017 October 6-8
ApalachOktoberfest 2017 will be a three day celebration of great live music and tasty Oyster City Brewing Company beer on Columbus Day Weekend. Friday, October 6th
will see the tapping of the keg at Bowery Station followed by a performance by the Jerry Thigpen Trio with special guest Del Suggs. Saturday
, the music and drinking continues as we welcome Dirty Bird & the Flu, Well Worn Soles, and the Bo Spring Band to the stage at Bowery Station. Then, Sunday
, the celebration continues at a street party in front of the OCBC brewery. Click for details.
Apalachicola Hosts Farmers' Markets
Visit Apalachicola’s new open-air market each Wednesday from 10 am to 2 pm. The Bowery Market is held on Commerce Street at Avenue F. Offerings vary each week--look for fresh produce, locally made jewelry, unique works of art, coastal-inspired crafts, chair massage, and delicious baked goods, all while enjoying live music. The September dates are 6, 13, 20, 27 and the October dates are 4, 11, 18, and 25.
In addition to the Wednesday markets, Apalachicola also hosts a Farmer's Market at Scipio Creek from 9 am till 1 pm. on the second and fourth Saturday of each month. The September market dates are September 9, 23. The October dates are October 14, 28. The Apalachicola Farmers' Market features high-quality produce, seafood and locally- produced goods directly to the people of Apalachicola and provides a place for the fishermen, farmers, and artisans of the community to sell their products.
|
Water Street Hotel Anniversary
The Water Street Hotel and Marina in Apalachicola is celebrating its 10th anniversary on September 23 with the Water Street Music Festival. The fun starts at 1 pm with four bands including the Krickets, the Highbeams, The Rick Ott band and Brian Bowen. In addition to free music, the event will feature food and refreshments and vendors.
On September 22
, there will be a wine tasting pre-celebration at the Coombs Inn in Apalachicola. Click here for details.
Rock By The SeaSept. 21-24
Rock By The Sea Charity Music Fest Sept. 21-24Rock By The Sea
present this charity music festival hosted at Harry A's on St. George Island, will feature artists including Steve Everett, Amy Gerhartz, Alex Guthrie Music, @Boo Radley, Brian Fechino, Caleb Hawley, The Currys, David Borné, The Georgia Flood, Lindsey Matthews, Michael Tolcher, and Stolen Rhodes.
Celebrate The Bay Day Sept. 29
It's all about the Bay on Sept 29
as the Apalachicola National Estuarine Research Reserve (ANERR) celebrates National Estuaries Day
at its Nature Center in Eastpoint. Activities will include dozens of free, fun and educational activities for kids and adults including marine animal touch tanks, and estuary-themed games.
SGI Full Moon Climb Sept. 5
The St. George Lighthouse will host a full moon climb September 5
from 7:30-9 pm
. Climb to the top of the Cape St. George Light to watch the sunset and the rise of the full moon. The Sunset/Full Moon Climb includes light hors d'oeuvres and a sparkling cider toast to the full moon. Cost is $15 for the general public and $10 for members of the St. George Lighthouse Association.
Free Museum Entry on Sept. 23
The Crooked River Lighthouse, Camp Gordon Johnston and the Carrabelle History Museum will open the doors to their museums free of charge on Saturday September 23
as part of Smithsonian Magazine’s
thirteenth annual Museum Day Live!, an initiative in which participating museums across the United States emulate the spirit of the Smithsonian Institution’s Washington DC-based facilities, which offer free admission every day, and open their doors for free to those who download a Museum Day Live! ticket.
In honor of this promotion, Carrabelle Lighthouse Association staff and volunteers are also offering a lantern-making workshop at the Keeper’s House on Saturday, September 23
, from 1-4:30 pm
. Materials, instruction and hands on help will be provided to make some unique and colorful lanterns. Details here.
Historical Railroad TalkSept. 30
The Carrabelle History Museum is featuring another fascinating talk about the railroad industry on Saturday, September 30
from 10 am to noon
at the upstairs meeting room of the C-Quarters Marina. The program will focus on the era when trains brought visitors to the coast and shipped seafood, lumber and naval stores throughout the country. Nelson Martin from the Sopchoppy Railroad Depot Museum will speak about the booming industries brought here by the railroads during the turn of the century. A special feature of this program will be musician and folklorist Frank Lindamood.
Coastal Cleanup
September 16
Art Workshops
The Apalachicola School of Art continues its series of art exhibits and workshops this fall at the Apalachicola Center for History, Culture and Art located at 86 Water Street, Apalachicola.
Whatever Floats Your Boat Regatta
October 7
It’s time once again to challenge your friends and colleagues to enter those homemade boats in the Whatever Floats Your Boat Regatta
at the Florida State University Coastal and Marine Laboratory. Boats can be as artistic or as whacky as you want to make them. Event from Noon - 3 pm
.