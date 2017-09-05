Gulf World to release Yankee at St. George Island State Park

Gulf World is happy to announce that Yankee, a kemps ridley sea turtle will be released at St. George Island State Park on Wednesday, September 6th at 11:30 am eastern time.
Yankee is the last of the cold stunned sea turtles that were flown to Gulf World on December 30th, 2016 from New England Aquarium.
When the waters get below 40 degrees in shallow bays and estuaries, sea turtles can become shocked by the frigid temperatures, also known as being cold stunned.
Yankee had a severe case of pneumonia that kept him in rehab significantly longer than his fellow cold stunned sea turtles.
The sea turtle was given several rounds of antibiotics and was taken to the hospital for repeat ct scans at Gulf Coast Regional Medical Center to evaluate the lungs more extensively.
GWMI staff built a special nebulization chamber to give the animal antibiotics through inhalation.
The treatment proved successful and after 8 months in rehabilitation the animal has been medically cleared to be released.
Gulf World would like to thank all those involved in the care of Yankee including Gulf Coast Regional Medical Center. The public is invited to attend this event.
