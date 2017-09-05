Gulf County to hold emergency meeting on Wednesday morning

PUBLIC NOTICE
The Gulf County Board of County Commissioners will hold a Special Meeting/Emergency Meeting on Wednesday, September 6, 2017 at 4:00 p.m., E.T. in the Donald H. Butler Commission Chamber and meeting room in the Robert M. Moore Administration Building at the Gulf County Courthouse Complex in Port St. Joe, Florida to discuss the following:
- Declaration of Local State of Emergency – Hurricane Irma
(McDaniel * 9/5/17 * 12:00 p.m.)
- Update, Report and Preparedness from Emergency Management Director
(Nelson * 9/5/17 * 12:00 p.m.)
WARD MCDANIEL
CHAIRMAN
