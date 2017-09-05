Franklin County donations are now helping Harvey victims in Texas

Sheriff to Sheriff - Today Sheriff A.J. Smith of Franklin County, FL., and his deputies met with Sheriff Brian Hawthorne of Chambers County, in Anahuac, TX. Chambers was one of the small coastal counties hardest hit by Hurricane Harvey. At the meeting, Sheriff Smith presented Sheriff Hawthorne with a semi-truck load of disaster relief supplies which were donated by the citizens of Franklin County over the past two weeks. Sheriff Hawthorne expressed deep gratitude for the much needed supplies and assured everyone they would be given to those most in need in the coming days. May God bless all the citizens of Franklin County for coming to the aid of the victims of Hurricane Harvey.
