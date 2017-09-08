Hurricane Plans in Place for Sacred Heart Hospital on the Gulf

PORT ST JOE, FLA. (September 8, 2017) –In collaboration with the Gulf County Emergency Management (GCEM) and Gulf County Emergency Medical Services (GCEMS), Sacred Heart Hospital on the Gulf (SHHG) developed a hurricane evacuation plan to best care for patients and also provide emergency care during and following the storm.
Sacred Heart has a comprehensive hurricane plan in place designed to prepare for the potential impact of a hurricane landfall within its geographic service area. One part of the plan is to ensure that physicians and associates essential to staff the hospital are available before, during and after a hurricane. When hurricanes threaten our area, the hospital also tests its backup generators and orders extra supplies of food, water and medications.
In certain hurricane threat conditions, the hospital will evacuate patients to more secure healthcare facilities away from the storm’s path. Those conditions include:
• When Gulf County Emergency Management has issued a mandatory evacuation for one or more evacuation zones in Gulf County, or an evacuation is deemed necessary for the safety of our patients and associates by the Hospital’s President/CEO.
• The hurricane must be at a category 2 or stronger and/or a projected storm surge of at least 6–8 feet. A category 2 hurricane has winds from 96 to 110 mph.
If hospital patients were to be evacuated, the plan calls for the hospital’s Emergency Department to remain open as long as it is logistically possible. The Emergency Department staff will work directly with Gulf County Emergency Management during the storm and will re-open to the general public as soon as possible after the storm passes.
In the event of a mandatory evacuation for a category 2 or stronger hurricane and/or a projected storm surge of 6 – 8 feet, Sacred Heart may transport patients to hospitals outside of the immediate area of threat. SHHG will be in close contact with GCEM on the status of the storm and any evacuation measures. Please note that SHHG does not serve as a public shelter during an emergency or natural disaster, such as a hurricane. Please visit the Gulf County Emergency Management web site at www.gulfcounty-fl.gov/
EmergencyManagement.cfm or Facebook page at www.facebook.com/ GulfCountyEmergencyManagement for information as well as a list of public shelters that will be activated. The Gulf County Board of County Commissioners has declared a Local State of Emergency for Hurricane Irma. All persons with interest in Gulf County are strongly advised to monitor the latest forecasts, and should begin taking necessary precautions to protect life and property.
