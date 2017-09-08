Mexico Beach September Newsletter

|eNewsletter | September 2017
|
|This month kicks off our fall season here in Mexico Beach and we are delighted to be bringing back a much-loved event, Music in the Park. This year’s event has a new location as well as a new time. The concerts will take place each Thursday in September at Parker Park, just off Hwy. 98, and each week’s concert will begin at 5 p.m. and end at 7 p.m. Central time.
This year’s lineup features talent from across the music spectrum. Baby Gray will kick off our first concert; this duo is very talented, singing today’s favorites and yesterday’s classics. Next is the Flabbergasted Band with a rock-n-roll sound that will make everyone want to dance. The following week is a crowd must, Heat & the Zydeco Gents, a full-flavored band playing zydeco and New Orleans–style music. Ending this year’s concerts is The Currys, a trio of singer-songwriters featuring a style of folk, rock, and roots music. We’re sure you will enjoy all our scheduled bands, so make plans to attend this year’s Music in the Park concerts.
|
|AND THE
WINNER IS...
|Last month we had a gift certificate to Beachwalk up for grabs and the winner was Marian Howell from South Mills, North Carolina. Congratulations, Marian!
This month we’re giving away a gift certificate to Caribbean Coffee, a laid-back café and gift shop that serves a variety of coffees, teas, and pastries. To put your name in the hat, send an e-mail to Melissa (melissa@mexicobeach.com) and be sure to put your contact info in the e-mail.
|Mexico Beach is the perfect place to say "I Do"! For more information on weddings or vow renewal ceremonies on the beach, visit www.mexicobeach.com.
|MIKE & TRACY
|This month we are happy to introduce Tracy and Mike from Conyers, Georgia, who came to our beautiful beaches to say their vows. They enjoyed a sunny ceremony and the weather was perfect. Congratulations, Mike and Tracy!
|
|Farmer’s & Craft Market
|September 9
|Spend the day going from booth to booth at the Mexico Beach Farmer’s and Craft Market. The market will take place at Parker Park, located on Hwy. 98 in beautiful Mexico Beach, and will be open to the public from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. (CDT). There will be plenty of produce, crafts, photography, jewelry, and much more.
|
|
|Fall Beach Blast Triathlon and Duathlon
|September 9
|The Fall Beach Blast Triathlon and Duathlon is set for Saturday, September 9, offering choices of sprint or Olympic distance and triathlon or duathlon. Pick your race and distance! The races take place on the beautiful Gulf Coast and its magical beaches. Location of the packet pick-up and race has been moved to Mexico Beach and will occur at the El Governor Motel. All four races start from the same spot on the beautiful local beach.
|
|
|18th Annual Mexico Beach Art & Wine Festival
|October 14
|The 18th Annual Art & Wine Festival will take place on October 14 on the grounds of the Driftwood Inn in Mexico Beach. Doors will open at 2pm with entrance fee only $20 per person, which includes a commemorative wine glass and a glass of wine. Light hors d’oeuvres will be available during the festival while spectators enjoy live music, mingling with artists and perusing through their work. Make sure to take part in the bidding of one-of-a-kind pieces in both the silent and live auctions. This annual event is hosted by the Special Events for Mexico Beach. All proceeds will go towards the July 4th firework show and events.
|
|
|Blast on the Bay Songwriters Festival
|October 19–22
|Mexico Beach, Port St. Joe, Cape San Blas, and Indian Pass will play host to a group of talented musicians and songwriters direct from the streets of Nashville. Many songwriters from past events will be returning for another great weekend of music and storytelling. In addition, guests can count on several new faces at this years “Blast.” All of the artists really enjoy playing at the various venues over the long weekend, from the VIP sponsor/artist welcome reception on the beach Thursdaynight to the grand finale on Sunday afternoon at the world-famous Indian Pass Raw Bar. It is a weekend not to be missed. If you spend one weekend a year in the area, make it October 19–22, 2017, at the ninth annual Blast on the Bay Songwriters Festival.
|
|
|A friendly reminder: Mexico Beach is a Leave No Trace community, and we appreciate your assistance in helping us keep our beaches clean. Any items left on the beach unattended from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. will be removed and disposed of by the City of Mexico Beach. Items include, but are not limited to, tents and tent frames, beach chairs, coolers, umbrellas, toys, etc. Also, please fill in any holes before you leave. Your assistance with these requests will keep our beaches beautiful and pristine. For full details on this ordinance or questions, click here or contact City Hall at (850) 648-5700.
|This month we've decided to feature a great twist on tacos. This recipe can be used for football gatherings, Sunday afternoon cookouts, or simple weeknight dinners. Our recipe is presented by the Mexico Beach Artificial Reef Association and you can find their newest cookbook at www.MBARA.org.
|BEER-BATTERED FISH TACOS
WITH BAJA SAUCE
INGREDIENTS
|1 pound firm whitefish fillets, cut into one-and-a-half-inch pieces
1 12-ounce bottle Mexican beer
1 tablespoon taco seasoning
Vegetable oil
1 cup all-purpose flour
1 teaspoon salt
1 teaspoon sugar
½ teaspoon baking powder
1 cup Mexican beer
½ teaspoon hot sauce
12 fresh corn tortillas, warmed
1 lime, cut into wedges
¾ cup shredded queso blanco or Monterey Jack cheese
3 cups shredded green cabbage
½ red onion, cut into strips (about ½ cup)
Baja sauce
|DIRECTIONS
|Place fish in a large heavy-duty zip-top plastic bag. Combine 12 ounces beer and Mexican seasoning in a bowl, stirring well. Pour beer mixture over fish; seal. Chill 2 to 3 hours. Pour oil to depth of 1 1/2 inches into a deep skillet or Dutch oven; heat to 360 degrees. Combine flour, salt, sugar, and baking powder in a medium bowl. Whisk in 1 cup beer and hot sauce. Drain fish, discarding marinade. Coat fish in batter. Cook fish in batches for about 4 minutes or until done. Drain on paper towel. Place 2 to 3 pieces of fish on each tortilla, squeeze lime wedges over fish, top with remaining ingredients, and serve. Enjoy!
Yields 4-6 servings.
|The MBARA has published another great cookbook (3rd edition) and it’s now available to you! With 280 recipes, there are some great meals you can prepare and enjoy. If you would like a copy, you can visit www.MBARA.org for more information.
|"I DIDN'T KNOW THAT...DID YOU?"
This month we want to increase your knowledge about the origins of some familiar sayings.
A SHOT OF WHISKEY – In the Old West, a .45 cartridge for a six-gun cost 12 cents and so did a glass of whiskey. If a cowhand was low on cash, he would often give the bartender a cartridge in exchange for a drink. This became known as a "shot" of whiskey.
THE WHOLE NINE YARDS – American fighter planes in WWII had machine guns that were fed belts of cartridges. The average plane held belts that were 27 feet (9 yards) long. If the pilot used up all his ammo, he was said to have given it the whole nine yards.
BUYING THE FARM – During WWI, soldiers were given life insurance policies worth $5,000. This was about the price of an average farm. So if you died, you "bought the farm" for your survivors.
PASSING THE BUCK – Most men in the early West carried a jackknife made by the Buck knife company. When playing poker it was common to place one of these Buck knives in front of the dealer so that everyone knew who he was. When it was time for a new dealer, the deck of cards and the knife were given to the new dealer. If this person didn't want to deal, he would "pass the buck" to the next player. If that player accepted, then "the buck stopped there."
RIFFRAFF – The Mississippi River was the main way of traveling from north to south. Riverboats carried passengers and freight but they were expensive, so most people used rafts. Everything had the right of way over rafts, which were considered cheap. The steering oar on a raft was called a "riff" and this transposed into riffraff, meaning low class.
SLEEP TIGHT – Early beds were made with wooden frames. Ropes were tied across the frame in a crisscross pattern. A straw mattress was then put on top of the ropes. Over time the ropes stretched, causing the bed to sag. The owner would then tighten the ropes to get a better night's sleep.
OVER A BARREL – In the days before CPR, a drowning victim would be placed face down over a barrel and the barrel would be rolled back and forth in an effort to empty the lungs of water. It was rarely effective. If you are over a barrel, you are in deep trouble.
HOGWASH – Steamboats carried both people and animals. Since pigs smelled bad, they would be washed before being put on board. The mud and other filth that was washed off was considered useless "hog wash."
CURFEW – The word "curfew" comes from the French phrase couvre-feu, which means "cover the fire." It was used to describe the time of night for blowing out all lamps and candles. It was later adopted into Middle English as "curfeu", which later became the modern "curfew." In the early American colonies, homes had no real fireplaces, so a fire was built in the center of the room. In order to make sure a fire did not get out of control during the night, it was required that, by an agreed upon time, all fires would be covered with a clay pot called a "curfew."
|