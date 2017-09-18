Local unemployment unchanged in August

Local unemployment remained flat between July and August.
Franklin County unemployment was 3.5 percent last month, the same as the month before.
168 people were looking for work in Franklin County in August, down from 171 people the month before.
The workforce also increased by 5 people.
Franklin County had one of the lowest unemplyment rates in Florida, only 5 counties had lower unemployment rates.
Gulf County's unemployment was 3.8 percent last month, Wakulla County's was 3.4 percent.
Liberty County unemployment was 4.6 percent.
