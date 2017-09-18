Franklin County Humane Society Pet of the Week

Pharoh is a 1 yr old White English mix and couldn't be cuter. Just look at those ears! He is a happy, playful pup who loves people and appears to get along well with other dogs and cats. He is a nice medium size pup with plenty of puppy energy. An active family would be best for this sweet, goofy boy.
Volunteers are desperately needed to socialize all of our dogs and
cats. We are always looking for people willing to bring one of our
animals into their home to be fostered for various needs. Anytime you
can spare would be greatly appreciated.
Call Karen at 670-8417 for more details or visit the Franklin County
Humane Society at 244 State Road 65 in Eastpoint. You may logon to
the website at www.forgottenpets.org to see more of our adoptable
pets.
