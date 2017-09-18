Nurse sharks evacuated before Hurricane Irma Return to Gulf Specimen Marine Lab

Two nurse sharks that were evacuated from the Gulf Specimen Marine Lab in Panacea last week because of Hurricane Irma will return to the Marine Lab today.
Gulf Specimen Marine Laboratory evacuated the nurse sharks to the Georgia Aquarium in Atlanta in preparation for the Hurricane.
They left on September the 9th driven by Richard Brown from the Flint River Aquarium in Albany, Georgia.
He had a holding tank on a trailer equipped with an oxygen tank in his truck piped to the holding tank to keep the water oxygenated.
They spent the last week at the Georgia Aquarium in their Quarantine system.
The marine lab has three sharks, but only the two smallest could be evacuated because the holding tank was too small to fit all three.
The sharks will be returning to the aquarium sometime this afternoon.
Marine Lab staff are driving o Atlanta and back to retrieve the sharks.
