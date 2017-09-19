More areas of the Apalachicola Bay will reopen to oyster harvesting on Wednesday

Area 1601, 1611 and 1612 of the Apalachicola Bay will reopen to oyster harvesting at sunrise on Wednesday.
Area 1601 is the Approved Winter East Shellfish Harvest Area, area 1611 is the approved winter west area and 1612 is the conditionally approved winter west shellfish harvesting area.
Those areas were closed last week in preparation for Hurricane Irma.
You can see a daily bay status report on-line at shellfish.floridaaquaculture.com or hear a recorded message by calling 653-8317.
