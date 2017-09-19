Volunteer Florida: Dos and Don’ts for Hurricane Volunteers

TALLAHASSEE – Volunteer Florida, Florida’s lead agency for volunteers and donations, is reminding people who want to support communities impacted by Hurricane Irma to consider the following:
Cash: Financial support to established relief organizations is always the most immediate, useful, and versatile way to give. Financial assistance allows relief organizations to meet urgent needs quickly. To donate to the Florida Disaster Fund, Florida’s official fund for disaster response, text DISASTER to 20222 or visitFloridaDisasterFund.org.
Confirm: Confirm there is a local need before collecting or sending donated items. Volunteer Florida encourages cash donations to disaster relief organizations or the Florida Disaster Fund.
Connect: Volunteers are a critical part of a well-coordinated and well-resourced humanitarian response, but potential volunteers should confirm that they are needed before traveling to impacted areas – do not self-deploy.
If you are interested in volunteering, please visit this link. Please be patient – disaster relief organizations will contact qualified volunteers as soon as they are able. Volunteer Florida CEO Vivian Myrtetus said, “The State of Florida has received an overwhelming amount of support from individuals and organizations across the nation. “We must be laser-focused in order to maximize this support for Florida families and communities.”
As Florida’s lead agency for volunteers and donations before, during, and after disasters, Volunteer Florida is working closely with Governor Scott, the Florida Division of Emergency Management, and disaster relief organizations to support those impacted by Hurricane Irma.
For additional information, please visit www.volunteerflorida.org.
