Precautionary Bay closures due to Hurricane Irma

The Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services is temporarily closing the following shellfish area at sunset on _Sunday September 10, 2017__ for the harvest of oysters, clams, and mussels. In this context, shellfish does not include scallops, shrimp, or crabs.
Area(s):
#1401 St. Joe Bay Approved_Shellfish Harvest Area
#16 All Apalachicola Bay Approved and CA Shellfish Harvest Areas
#1801 Alligator Harbor Approved Shellfish Harvest Area
#2212/2222 Wakulla Public and AUZ Shellfish Harvest Area
Counties:
_Gulf, Franklin, Wakulla____
Basis for action:
Precautionary emergency closure due to
Hurricane Irma
You will be notified as soon as the shellfish area can be re-opened. If you have any further questions concerning the closure of shellfish harvesting areas please contact Carrie Jones or Chris Clark at (850) 653-8317. Refer to the Division of Aquaculture’s
Daily Status Report for daily open/closure information. In the event the daily status report cannot be accessed due to server problems, a detailed pre-recorded message of open and closed shellfish harvest areas is available 24 hours a day by calling (850) 653-8317. For questions concerning scallop harvesting, please call the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission at (850)487-0554.
