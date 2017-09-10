Sunday, September 10, 2017

Hurricane Irma update for Franklin County

Hurricane Irma Update
Franklin County Emergency Management is activated to a Level 1 Activation Hurricane Weather Update:
  • Irma continues to ease westward
  • Further Shifts westward in the track could have large changes in the current forecast-
  • Hurricane Warning have been issued for the Area
  • Main Threat is wind damage and widespread power outages.
  • According to the current track Topical Storm Force winds can be expected Sunday afternoon- early Monday Morning 9/11/2017. Secure all outdoor items such as chairs, grills, and umbrellas that can move in the event of high winds.
  • Rain Amounts of 4-6 inches across Southwest GA, Southwest AL, and western FL panhandle. Amounts of 2-4 inches include south-central GA and the eastern FL Big Bend
  • Current wind speed on St George Island Bridge is 28 mph
BE SURE TO MONITOR:

Office Closures
All Franklin County Schools are Closed Friday 9/8/2017 and Monday 9/11/2017

City of Apalachicola Office, Franklin County Office, and City of Carrabelle will be CLOSED on Monday 9/11/2017

Evacuations-

Franklin County is under a mandatory evacuation at this time




SHELTERS-Leon
Lawton Chiles High School – Tallahassee -7200 Lawton Chiles Ln-Tallahassee- Full
Oak Ridge Elementary School- 4530 Sheifer Rd Tallahassee Fl- Full
Canopy Oaks @12:00-
Springwood
North Woods Baptist Church

Liberty
W. R Tolar

West Gadsen
Havana Middle

Calhoun County
Blountstown High School

Jackson County
Marianna High School

Holmes
Bonifay Middle School

Okaloosa
Shoal River Middle School

Escambia
Marie K Young Wedgewood Community Center
Pensacola Bay Center

Walton Co
Southwood Aptest Church-1307 Coy Burgess Loop- Defuniak Springs

Washington
Chipley First Baptist Church

RESIDENTS CAN GO TO WWW.FLORIDADISASTER.ORG and click the shelter link for up to date information



We will send a new update when new information becomes available. 


http://live.oysterradio.com/
