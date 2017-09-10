Hurricane Irma update for Franklin County

Hurricane Irma Update
Franklin County Emergency Management is activated to a Level 1 Activation Hurricane Weather Update:
- Irma continues to ease westward
- Further Shifts westward in the track could have large changes in the current forecast-
- Hurricane Warning have been issued for the Area
- Main Threat is wind damage and widespread power outages.
- According to the current track Topical Storm Force winds can be expected Sunday afternoon- early Monday Morning 9/11/2017. Secure all outdoor items such as chairs, grills, and umbrellas that can move in the event of high winds.
- Rain Amounts of 4-6 inches across Southwest GA, Southwest AL, and western FL panhandle. Amounts of 2-4 inches include south-central GA and the eastern FL Big Bend
- Current wind speed on St George Island Bridge is 28 mph
BE SURE TO MONITOR:
- @FranklinEOC on Facebook – Like Our Page for Updates
- Alert Franklin – Sign up at www.franklinemergencymanagement.com
- Local Radio and TV Stations
- WeatherStem- download app on phone or www.weatherstem.com
Office Closures
All Franklin County Schools are Closed Friday 9/8/2017 and Monday 9/11/2017
City of Apalachicola Office, Franklin County Office, and City of Carrabelle will be CLOSED on Monday 9/11/2017
Evacuations-
Franklin County is under a mandatory evacuation at this time
SHELTERS-Leon
Lawton Chiles High School – Tallahassee -7200 Lawton Chiles Ln-Tallahassee- Full
Oak Ridge Elementary School- 4530 Sheifer Rd Tallahassee Fl- Full
Canopy Oaks @12:00-
Springwood
North Woods Baptist Church
Liberty
W. R Tolar
West Gadsen
Havana Middle
Calhoun County
Blountstown High School
Jackson County
Marianna High School
Holmes
Bonifay Middle School
Okaloosa
Shoal River Middle School
Escambia
Marie K Young Wedgewood Community Center
Pensacola Bay Center
Walton Co
Southwood Aptest Church-1307 Coy Burgess Loop- Defuniak Springs
Washington
Chipley First Baptist Church
RESIDENTS CAN GO TO WWW.FLORIDADISASTER.ORG and click the shelter link for up to date information
We will send a new update when new information becomes available.
