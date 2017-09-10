September 10, 2017
Update from the City of Carrabelle:
All Carrabelle department heads met again on Saturday and Sunday to ensure preparedness for the oncoming Hurricane Irma. Each department has prepared a message for you:
Message from the Carrabelle Police Department:
If you are in need of immediate emergency assistance during Hurricane Irma, the Carrabelle Police Department will be available on VHF Channel 69 – if you are unable to dial 911. Please comply with Franklin Co. EOC and evacuate if necessary. Remember, the Tillie Miller bridge in Carrabelle will be closed when the wind speeds reach 45 miles per hour. If you plan to stay during the hurricane, please stay at home, and stay inside. Please keep the roadways clear for emergencies. No sightseeing. Unnecessary use of the roadways during a weather emergency puts the lives of our officers and first responders in danger. All Carrabelle Police Department officers will remain in the City during Hurricane Irma’s impact in order provide response as soon as possible.
Message from the Carrabelle Water & Sewer Department:
Carrabelle Water & Sewer Department employees will remain in the City during Hurricane Irma and all services will continue as long as Hurricane Irma will allow. IF Carrabelle’s water & sewer service must be discontinued, a public service announcement will be circulated via Franklin County Emergency Management, local radio stations, and social media. Whatever the cause of the service outage, we will work as quickly and safely as possible until service is restored to all our customers. Please conserve water and keep flushing to a minimum.
Message from the Carrabelle Streets & Roads Department:
If your street has been blocked by debris or fallen trees in the aftermath of Hurricane Irma, the Carrabelle Streets & Roads Department employees will be available to provide assistance. Keeping the roadways cleared of debris for access of emergency vehicles and services will remain a priority. Please treat every downed line as if it were a live line. Do not put yourself in harm’s way trying to remove debris.
Message from the Carrabelle Volunteer Fire Department:
Members of our volunteer fire department will be available in Carrabelle and surrounding areas during and after Hurricane Irma has passed. They are prepared to assist with emergencies and will work closely with law enforcement officers and first responders to assist with all public safety matters. Please make sure your propane tanks are secured, electrical appliances are unplugged, and all spare fuel is stored in a well-ventilated area. Do not operate your portable generator indoors.
For fire emergencies call 911.
Message from the Carrabelle City Administrator:
Please remember response takes time. City staff will work as fast as possible and as safely as possible to ensure public safety, to restore all services, and to maintain clear roadways as soon as weather permits. City equipment has been strategically located for the best response time. City employees remain on standby. City administrative offices will be closed Monday and re-open on Tuesday, weather permitting. Open lines of communication will remain in place.
Message from your Mayor:
As Hurricane Irma approaches our community and winds increase, decisions will have to be made regarding ongoing operations. Some decisions made during the department meetings over the past two days may change as the storm changes its course. Please keep yourself informed and prepared by:
- Following announcements and directions from Franklin County Emergency Management on their website at: http://www.
franklinemergencymanagement. com/ and Facebook at: https://www.facebook.com/ FranklinEOC/?hc_ref= ARS8SSWeI7o331xuaFwYpUTQQkIH- X34Tx7FUn8Y0KZX- MKDWXyqHnXUl4uSbxqNFaw
- Listen to local radio stations. They are providing a great source of up-to-date and accurate information. Keep your radios tuned in.
- Please prepare your homes and businesses for high winds and an evacuation – IF ISSUED.
· Move anything in your yard that could become a projectile to the inside: garbage cans, outdoor furniture, potted plants, extra wood or debris.
· The #1 priority is to keep wind out of the home and business. Placing shutters or plywood over the windows is encouraged.
· Inside the home, loose objects such as knick-knacks, books, toasters, coffee makers, etc., should be stored inside cabinets and closets.
· Unplug major appliances and any smaller appliances such as lamps, TVs, etc. to mitigate fire hazards.
· Families should be prepared for at least THREE days of supplies including food and medications.
· Have one gallon of water, per person and pet, per day.
· Make arrangements for your pets.
Maintaining public safety, water & sewer service, clear roadways, fire control, and open lines of communication continue to be the top priorities of the City of Carrabelle employees and myself during and in the aftermath of Hurricane Irma. Please keep your family safe, remain inside during the impact, do not put yourself in the way of flying debris. I will continue to keep you updated.
Message from Duke Energy:
At any time, customers without power can report their outage by:
• Going online at duke-energy.com or by visiting our mobile website at m.duke-energy.com
• Texting OUT to 57801 (Standard text and data charges may apply)
• Calling the automated outage-reporting system at (800) 228-8485
For storm or power restoration updates, follow Duke Energy on Twitter (@DukeEnergy) and Facebook (Duke Energy).
The Florida Department of Emergency Management recommends that you gather:
- Water – At least one gallon per day per person for three to seven days.
- Non-Perishable Food – At least enough for three to seven days per person.
- Eating Utensils and Tools – Plastic utensils, non-electric can opener, etc.
Blankets, Pillows, etc.
- Ample Clothing.
- First Aid Kit.
- Any Needed Prescriptions or Medicines.
- Toiletries.
- Flashlights and Batteries.
- Battery Operated Radio.
- Cash.
- Important Documents – Medical records, pet records, social security and bank account numbers, etc.
- Pet Food and Care Items.
- Portable Power Supplies – Generator, portable phone chargers, etc.
Please share this message.
