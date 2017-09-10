Wakulla Situation Report from EOC Sept 9, 2017 at 12:00 PM

All residents should monitor conditions and take appropriate steps to protect life and property. At this time, based on the current projected path of Hurricane Irma of which slight changes in track will make significant differences, we are expecting Hurricane force winds with Gusts up to Category 2 Hurricane strength, and rainfall of approximately 2 to 6 inches. We now do expect up to 6 feet of surge, but we do not expect any significant flooding from the rivers at this time.
Conditions will deteriorate this evening....when conditions deteriorate to the point that emergency workers would be in danger they will be pulled from the highways and responses until conditions are safe enough for them to return.
The main impact expected from this storm will be wind damage, mainly trees down. We do expect significant power outages with longer than usual restoration times due to the expected extensive damage to the rest of the state, so there will be fewer crews to handle the restoration.
We have a Mandatory Evacuation for those who live in Evacuation Zone A (Coastal Wakulla) (South of Highway 98 Coastal Highway and South of Highway 319, Sopchoppy Highway) and in Mobile Homes, Trailer Parks and other ‘at risk structures’.
We have a Shelter for the citizens of Wakulla County at Crawfordville Elementary.
Sand bags are available by the Sheriff’s office. There is a 10 bag limit until we run out. The sand bags will be available until 6:00 PM this evening.
We will provide updated and additional information on the continued evolving track of Hurricane Irma as this information becomes available. Citizens should monitor media outlets for additional information and any changes in the information available. Please use reliable sources for your information as there is a lot of false information out there.
Chris Savary
Public Information Officer
Wakulla County Sheriff's Office
Office: (850) 745-7112
Cell: (850) 251-0856
http://live.oysterradio.com/