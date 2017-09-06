President Donald J. Trump Signs Emergency Declaration for Florida

|WASHINGTON – The U.S. Department of Homeland Security's Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) announced that federal emergency aid has been made available to the 67 counties in the state of Florida to supplement state, and local response efforts due to the emergency conditions in the area affected by Hurricane Irma beginning on September 4, 2017, and continuing.
The President's action authorizes FEMA to coordinate all disaster relief efforts which have the purpose of alleviating the hardship and suffering caused by the emergency on the local population, and to provide appropriate assistance for required emergency measures, authorized under Title V of the Stafford Act, to save lives and to protect property and public health and safety, and to lessen or avert the threat of a catastrophe statewide.
Specifically, FEMA is authorized to identify, mobilize, and provide at its discretion, equipment and resources necessary to alleviate the impacts of the emergency. Debris removal and emergency protective measures, including direct federal assistance, will be provided at 75 percent federal funding statewide.
Justo Hernández has been named as the Federal Coordinating Officer for federal response operations in the affected area.
###FEDERAL AID PROGRAMS FOR THE STATE OF FLORIDA EMERGENCY DECLARATION
Following is a summary of key federal disaster aid programs that can be made available as needed and warranted under President Donald J. Trump emergency disaster declaration issued for the state of Florida.
Assistance for the State and Affected Local Governments Can Include as Required:
