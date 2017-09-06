Special Re-Entry Station at Buccaneer Inn on St. George Island, Thursday and Friday, September 7/8, from 10 am to 2 pm.

To get your RESIDENTIAL re-entry tag issued, please bring your Florida driver's license with your St. George Island address on it. If you do not have a St. George Island address on your license, you must also bring a utility bill, tax bill, or some validation that you reside at that address. No more than two re-entry passes will be issued per address.
For special circumstances and business/contractor passes, please contact the Franklin County Emergency Operations Center (EOC) at 850-653-8977. For additional details you can visit the EOC website, www.
franklinemergencymanagement. com.
Many thanks to our partners, the St. George Island Civic Club, for helping to make sure our residents are prepared!
http://live.oysterradio.com/