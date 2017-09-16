Sacred Heart Hospital on the Gulf Welcomes Dr. Saul Rodriguez

PORT ST. JOE, Fla. (September 12, 2017) – Saul Rodriguez, MD, has joined the team of hospitalist physicians at Sacred Heart Hospital on the Gulf in Port St. Joe, FL.
Dr. Rodriguez received his medical degree at the Central America Health Services University School of Medicine in Belize. He completed his residency training in internal medicine through Mount Sinai School of Medicine and a fellowship in Geriatric Medicine at SUNY Stony Brook University Hospital & Medical Center.
Dr. Rodriguez comes to Sacred Heart Hospital on the Gulf with more than 20 years of medical experience in internal and geriatric medicine. Most recently, Dr. Rodriguez held the position of Hospice Medical Director of Covenant Care’s Inpatient Hospice Center and Hospitalist for Gulf Coast Medical Center in Panama City, FL. He has done research on prolonged mechanical ventilation, patient characteristics and outcomes at Elmhurst Hospital Center in New York.
Dr. Rodriguez is a member of the American College of Physicians and the American Geriatrics Society. He is fluent in English and Spanish.
