For Immediate Release
September 13, 2017
The Gulf of Mexico Fishery Management Council Will hold its Ad Hoc Red Snapper Charter For-Hire and Ad Hoc Reef Fish Headboat Advisory Panel Meetings As Scheduled
The Gulf of Mexico Fishery Management Council will convene the Ad Hoc Red Snapper Charter For-Hire Advisory Panel on Tuesday, September 19, 2017, from 8:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. EST. The Ad Hoc Reef Fish Headboat Advisory Panel will meet on Wednesday, September 20, 2017 from 8:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. EST.
The Ad Hoc Red Snapper Charter For-Hire Advisory Panel will discuss Reef Fish Amendment 41 - Red Snapper Management for Federally Permitted Charter Vessels and the referendum eligibility requirements process.
The Ad Hoc Reef Fish Headboat Advisory Panel will discuss Reef Fish Amendment 42 - Reef Fish Recreational Management for Headboat Vessels and the referendum eligibility requirements process.
For a complete agenda and meeting materials click here.
To register for the Ad Hoc Red Snapper Charter For-Hire webinar click here.
To register for the Ad Hoc Reef Fish Headboat webinar click here.
About the Gulf of Mexico Fishery Management Council
The Gulf of Mexico Fishery Management Council is one of eight regional Fishery Management Councils established by the Fishery Conservation and Management Act of 1976. The Council prepares fishery management plans, which are designed to manage fishery resources within the 200-mile limit of the Gulf of Mexico.
