The Franklin county commission is considering some changes to the Apalachicola Airport Advisory Committee.
The Airport Advisory committee helps the county oversee activities at the Airport in Apalachicola; it provides recommendations and advice on contracts and work programs at the airport.
County administrator Michael Moron said the problem with the current set-up is that there are too many members on the committee and the committee does not meet regularly.
And when it does meet many of the members don't attend so no action can be taken.
Mister Moron recommended some changes to make the airport advisory committee more like other advisory committees in the county.
He recommended that the committee membership be narrowed down to 5 members with each county commissioner naming one member fron his or her district.
He also recommended that the committee begin meeting at the same time each month so the meetings can be properly advertised.
He also felt that the Airport manager should act as an adinistrator for the committee which would require him to create the agenda, keep the minutes and present any recommendations the committee makes to the county commission.
The commission said it will consider the recommendations for a vote at a future meeting.
