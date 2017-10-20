Friday, October 20, 2017
And the most expensive road in Franklin County is ....
Alligator Drive at Alligator Point has proved to be a very expensive piece of road for Franklin County to maintain.
Since 1985 nearly 7.4 million dollars in federal, state and local money has been spent to maintain and rebuild the less than 1 mile stretch of road.
About 4.4 million was spent between 1985 and 2015, and another 3 million dollars is about to spent repairing the damage from Hurricane Hermine.
Alligator Drive is located so that it gets the brunt of the storm surge when major storms pass through the area - it is subject to high waters and erosion and tends to wash away during strong storms.
County Coordinator Michael Moron said it is likely the most expensive road to maintain in the county.
