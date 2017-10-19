FWC seeks information about hurricane impacts on commercial fishing industry

If you work in the commercial fishing industry, don't be surprised if you get a call or visit from the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission in the next few weeks.
The FWC with assistance from NOAA Fisheries are evaluating how Hurricane Irma impacted fishing-related businesses in Florida.
They will be calling commercial fishermen, charter boat captains, wholesale dealers, marina and licensed pier facilitators among others.
The FWC wants to give advance notice to commercial fishermen that they may receive a phone call, email or in-person visit in the next few weeks from FWC or NOAA Fisheries staff asking questions about how Hurricane Irma impacted your business.
For more information, email Marine@MyFWC.com.
