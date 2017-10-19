Sacred Heart offers 24/7 on-line care

Access to healthcare is now be easier and more convenient for residents of Northwest Florida.
Sacred Heart Health System’s recently launched a new 24/7 online care service.
With a smartphone, tablet or computer, patients can request a visit at SacredHeartOnlineCare.org.
A board-certified physician or nurse practitioner will call by Facetime, Skype or video chat, depending on the patient’s preference.
Providers can make recommendations and give prescriptions when necessary.
Prescriptions are sent to your pharmacy.
A summary report is sent to the patient’s doctor.
Sacred Heart Online Care provides the non-emergency services of an urgent care or walk-in clinic, treating many common conditions, including Cough and sore throat, Seasonal allergies and sinus issues, Fever, cold and flu and even Bites and stings.
Sacred Heart Online Care is available for a flat fee of $49.
No insurance is required.
To learn more or request a visit, go to www.SacredHeartOnlineCare.org.
http://live.oysterradio.com/