Weems gets approval to purchase fuel from Franklin County

Franklin County Commissioners agreed this week to allow local ambulances to use the county's gas and diesel pumps at the road department.
Weems ambulances were given a temporary account during hurricane Irma because of fuel shortages around the area and discovered that it was less expensive to get fuel from the county then what they were paying in other places.
The county agreed this week to let the hospital use the county fuel pumps on a permanent basis as long as the hospital pays its fuel bill on time and makes sure that they close the gates when fueling up after hours to protect the equipment at the road camp.
