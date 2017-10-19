Construction at the old Island View motel property east of Carrabelle is now underway.
Work began at the site this week and a security fence has been put up around the property while work is ongoing.
The property will be off-limits to the public until the work is complete in July 2018.
County Commissioners expressed concerns about keeping from the public from the property especially mullet fishermen who have used the property for years.
They did ask that the property be reopened to the public as soon as possible.
The 7.2 acre parcel used to be hotel, but now belongs to Franklin County and is being converted for use as a public park.
Over a million dollars will be spent restoring the property for public use.
The restoration project will include restoring and improving the two existing piers at the site and building a handicapped accessible boardwalk with decks that connect the piers.
There will also be shoreline access for paddle craft, a central plaza with an informational kiosk,and a pervious concrete parking area for visitors.
