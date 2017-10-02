Apalachicola Bay Chamber of Commerce October Newsletter

|
Monthly Business Luncheon
St. George Island Methodist Church
Wednesday, October 4th
Noon
Monthly Business After Hours
Centennial Bank
Apalachicola Branch
Thursday, October 19th
5:30pm-7:00pm
November Monthly Business Luncheon
The Owl Cafe
Wednesday, November 1st
Apalachicola
Noon
Visitor Statistics
August 2001 829
August 2002 791
August 2003 969
August 2004 930
August 2005 1,210
August 2006 1,740
August 2007 1,798
August 2008 1,696
August 2009 1,978
August 2010 876
August 2012 1,678
August 2013 1,885
August 2014 1,210
August 2015 1,760
August 2016 912
August 2017 1,010
August Website Stats
Sessions
13,472
Users
10,883
Pageviews
37,429
Pages / Session
2.78
Avg. Session Duration
00:02:18
Bounce Rate
57.18%
% New Sessions
74.59%
PRESIDENT
Donna Duncan 653-8976
VICE-PRESIDENT
Bud Hayes 927-3305
TREASURER
Jerry Hall 653-9510
SECRETARY
Jean Ulrich 653-2900
Kristin Anderson 653-2249
Bonnie Fulmer 509-5009
Craig Gibson 653-8853
Ginny Griner 653-8853
Beverly Hewitt 653-9510
Mike Koun 653-2191
Michael Shuler 653-1757
Sara Ward 653-1399
Debbie Flowers 670-4000
Andrea Duval 653-2512
Executive Director
John C. Solomon
Assistant Apalachicola Center
Samantha Gilbert
Assistant St. George Island Center
Nancy Hodgson
|Downtown Apalachicola Oyster Roast
2017 Downtown Apalachicola Oyster Roast will be held November 3rd at 6pm.
Tickets are on sale at the Apalachicola Bay Chamber of Commerce.
Doug's Fisherman's Headquarters
Owned by Doug McKinney, Doug's Fisherman's Headquarters will be specializing in Salt Water Tackle, Bait, Beach Supplies and some hardware items. Located at 40 West Bayshore Drive St. George Island
Follow Me Realty: Tony Middleton
YourForgottenCoastHomes.com features the best real estate search for homes, condos, land and foreclosures properties available in the Forgotten Coast area which includes all of Franklin and Gulf Counties in Florida. It is the only site you will ever need! It is easy-to-use and updated by the official Realtor's MLS database every 15 minutes.
Ribbon Cuttings
Coastal Edge Spa & Salon
Member News
5th Annual Pink Out
Please join us for the 5th Annual PINK OUT! The evening will consist of a delicious dinner, OCBC beer, our traditional "man auction," and a silent auction filled with wonderful art, beach house rentals, fishing trips and much more!
100% of all proceeds go to Franklin Needs Inc., which helps provide free mammograms and other necessities involving the detection and fight of breast cancer!
Mainstream Merchant Services
The Apalachicola Bay Chamber would like to announce that we have partnered with a local credit card processing company, Mainstream Merchant Services. Courtney Chason, the representative, lives and works in Franklin County and is also a member if the Chamber.
Mainstream offers all the latest technology for accepting payments from countertop terminals, including the new Poynt smart terminal, mobile processing, virtual terminals and robust POS systems.
Mainstream not only helped the Chamber increase our bottom line, but provided us with a mobile EMV solution to use while off-site for festivals.
WHY WE LOVE PLANTATION SHUTTERS
Plantation shutters are one of the most popular products in the custom window coverings industry. We feel confident that we are not alone when we say that we love plantation shutters!
Shutter panels can be swung open, providing a completely unobstructed view out. For more privacy, the panels can be closed and louvers can be tilted to various degrees of openness. With shutters you can have a fully unobstructed view out, a partial view out, or no view out at all.
In the same way that you have flexibility with the view out, you also have flexibility in regard to the amount of light that is let into a space. If you want to block out the most light possible, you can fully close the panels and tilt the louvers completely closed. If you want to allow some light in, you can close the panels but tilt the louvers open. If you want to allow light to come flowing in, you can open the panels entirely and fully expose the window pane.
Shutters are versatile. Bi-fold and by-pass systems allow the use for sliding glass doors and closets. They can also be utilized for bay windows and arches. Moisture-resistant vinyl shutters are also a great selection for garages and bathroom windows. There are a variety of frame and hinge color options to ensure shutters will provide a flush mount and a finished look. Shutters can now be fabricated with larger louver sizes for more light and viewing capability, and are becoming more popular as a design trend.
Shutters are perhaps the easiest window treatment to clean, because they are tightly mounted to all sides of window sills
Shutters may be one of the most expensive window coverings available, but they truly are an investment. In fact, shutters are the only window covering that can be financed as part of your home purchase. This is due in large part to the fact that a majority of homeowners don't take their shutters with them when they move out. Both in the short-term and the long-term shutters enhance the quality of your living space, improve the appraisal value of your home, and we consider them fine furniture for windows!
Our shutters are quality wood or solid vinyl made locally by Skandia Window Fashions. As a Skandia Premier Dealer with 13 years of experience in the window coverings business, and as an interior decorator with a master carpenter on staff, CALL ME for any window covering or home décor needs.
Chamber News
On October 2nd the Apalachicola Bay Chamber of Commerce will begin operations of the St. George Island Visitor Center. On that Monday we will be closing down to complete a week of remodeling & refurbishing then re-opening on Saturday, October 7th for the Art & Wine Splash. Please be on the lookout for a invite for our Grand Re-Opening and Ribbon Cutting Ceremony at the New Apalachicola Bay Chamber of Commerce St. George Island Visitor Center in the coming weeks.
The Apalachicola Bay Chamber of Commerce & Visitor Center is a Certified Travel Information Center
|
Charlie Sawyer, Photographer Workshop
Sep.29 & Oct.1, 2017
September 29 @ 8:00 am - October 1 @ 5:00 pm
We are pleased to be hosting the Charlie Sawyer, Photographer Workshop, Sep.30 & Oct.1, 2017. Charlie is a featured Photographer at our gallery, and would like to share some of his knowledge and skills with others.
Schedule:
Friday, 9/29, 5:30-7pm: Open House Wine Reception. Meet Charlie, see his work, and enjoy some light refreshments, wine and hors d'oeuvres. Free admission.
Workshop 1
Sat. 9/30, 9:30-11:30 a.m.
A Photographer's Eye: How To See And Capture Photographs In The World Around Us
Join photographer Charlie Sawyer for a walk around downtown Apalachicola and the waterfront. He'll share his techniques for seeing potential photographs in the environment, and then share the technical knowledge necessary to capture the images in ways that show them in their best light. Charlie will demonstrate how to select the best angle, compose the shot, and which camera settings you should use to get the most out of any digital camera. Bring any digital camera, with fully-charged batteries and plenty of available memory.
Workshop 2
Sat. 9/30, 1:30-3:30 p.m.
Reproducing Paintings: How To Produce High-Quality Digital Photographs Of Your Paintings
Photographer Charlie Sawyer will demonstrate how to position artwork, lighting, and the camera to get high-quality reproductions of paintings. Charlie will show you which of your camera's settings you should use to get the most faithful reproduction of your artwork. Indoor and outdoor techniques will be demonstrated. Charlie will also demonstrate how to resize the images for various purposes, such as Giclee prints, contest submissions, and posting on the web. Bring any digital camera, with fully-charged batteries and plenty of available memory.
Workshop 3
Sun. 10/1, 1:30 - 3:30 p.m.
Basic Photo Editing: How To Use Any Photo Editing Software To Make Your Photos Look Better.
Photographer Charlie Sawyer will demonstrate how to process and prepare any photographs you have taken, to make them look their best. He'll start out with the basic tools that are freely available on any computer (and on the web), and then demonstrate some advanced techniques that come with more sophisticated programs like Photoshop.
9/29-10/25: Charlie's work will be on display and available for purchase.
About Charlie Sawyer: he is a retired leadership development facilitator, instructional designer, and educator. He is an award-winning fine art photographer and an amateur singer-songwriter. You can find Charlie on Facebook and LinkedIn. And visit Charlie's European travel blog, 1700Somewhere.com. Charlie lives with his wife in Apalachicola, Florida, USA.
Stories in the Square
October 10 @ 6:30 pm - October 31 @ 7:00 pm
The events are 6:30 pm-7:15 pm at City Square, corner of 8th and Avenue F. There will be stories, songs, and healthy snacks for all sponsored by Bring Me A Book Franklin. The dates are: Tuesday, October 3, Tuesday, October 10, Tuesday, October 17, and Tuesday, October 24. All ages are invited!
Chamber Business Luncheon
Wednesday, October 4th Noon
Full Moon Climb
The October Full Moon Climb at the Cape St. George Lighthouse on St. George Island will be held on Thursday, October 5, 2017. The Sunset/Full Moon Climb will take place from 7:00 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. and will include light hors d'oeuvres and a sparkling cider toast to the full moon. Cost is $15.00 for the general public and $10.00 for members of the St. George Lighthouse Association.
The sun will set at 7:20 p.m. and the "Hunters" moon will rise at 7:39 p.m. on October 5. The October full moon is called the Hunters moon because deer are fattened and being hunted to store up meat for the winter ahead. Since fields have been harvested, fox and other animals feeding on the grain refuse can be easily spotted by hunters. Full Moon names are attributable to Native American tribes, most notably the Algonquin, who named the moons to mark the changing seasons.
After sunset, people are invited to climb to the top of the lighthouse for a breathtaking view of the full moon, as space and time permit. Cost is $10.00 for the general public and $5.00 for SGLA members.
The Cape St. George Light is located in St. George Lighthouse Park at the center of St. George Island, where Island Drive (the road off the bridge) ends at Gulf Beach Drive. Parking is available in lots at either side of the park.
Because space is limited, reservations are recommended. For reservations or more information, please contact the Lighthouse Gift Shop at 850-927-7745
.
ApalachOktoberfest 2017
October 6 @ 8:00 am - October 8 @ 5:00 pm
ApalachOktoberfest 2017 will be a three day celebration of great live music and tasty Oyster City Brewing Company beer on Columbus Day Weekend. Friday, October 6th will see the tapping of the keg at Bowery Station followed by a performance by the Jerry Thigpen Trio with special guest Del Suggs. Saturday, the music and drinking continues as we welcome Dirty Bird & the Flu, Well Worn Soles, and the Bo Spring Band to the stage at Bowery Station. Then, Sunday, the celebration continues at a street party in front of the OCBC brewery with two stages featuring John Sutton and Brian Bowen, Matt Law and the Usual Suspects, Tatjana Christensen, Johnny Barbato and the Lucky Doggs, Eric Pfeufer and Bill Pandolfi, and joining us all the way from California, special guests, Pope Paul and the Illegals! The three days will be filled with great food, contests, and frivolity centered around what Apalachicola, Bowery Station and OCBC have become so well known for.... Great Beer, and Great Live Music.
Pink Out
October 6th 6-10pm
Paddy's Raw Bar on St. George Island
Please join us for the 5th Annual PINK OUT! The evening will consist of a delicious dinner, OCBC beer, our traditional "man auction," and a silent auction filled with wonderful art, beach house rentals, fishing trips and much more!
100% of all proceeds go to Franklin Needs Inc., which helps provide free mammograms and other necessities involving the detection and fight of breast cancer!
Paddlejam
Oct.6-8
The fall version of the Apalachicola Paddlejam festival will be held October 6-8 in Apalachicola and on St. George Island. This three day festival celebrates the Forgotten Coast through paddle sports, music and food. The highlight of the event will be an attempt by paddlers to break the world record for the largest floating kayak raft. New this fall will be a paddling fishing tournament.
Whatever Floats Your Boat Regatta
October 7 @ 12:00 pm - 3:00 pm
On October 7th, 2017 at the FSUCML from 12PM-3PM. Build and race a boat made out of recycled materials. Prizes for winners will be given out.
Art & Wine Splash
October 7 @ 2:00 pm- 6:00 pm
The St. George Island Business Owners Association will host its annual Art and Wine Splashon Saturday, October 7. The event will feature an art show and wine tasting.
Acelebration of Local Art & Wonderful Wines
Florida Scallop & Music Festival
October 6 @ 8:00 am- October 7 @ 10:00 pm
The 21st Annual Florida Scallop & Music Festival, held on October 6th and 7th, will feature food, fun and music for the whole family.
Oktoberfest Street Party at the Brewery
Apalachicola Farmers Market
Saturday, Oct. 14th & 28th 9am-1pm
Located at the Mill Pond Pavilion at 479 Market St. in Apalachicola come out to get Local seafood, produce, honey, homemade breads, pies, jewelry, art and other regional specialties offered every 2nd and 4th Saturday of each month from 9 AM until 1 PM
. If you or someone you know offers home grown or hand made products, and is interested in becoming a vendor, please email apalachicolafarmersmarket@gmail.com
Bowery Market
Visit Apalachicola's new open-air street market each Wednesday from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. The Bowery Market is held on Commerce Street between Avenues F and G. Enjoy live music and food as you peruse vendors offering a variety of merchandise, services, and activities. Wednesdays from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Hosted by Apalachicola Main Street
Chamber Business After Hours
Centennial Bank Apalachicola Branch
October 19th 5:30-7:00pm
The Panhandle Players presents Murder at the Gibson Inn
October 20 @ 7:30 pm - 9:30 pm
October 21 @7:30 pm - 9:30 pm
October 22 @ 3:00 pm - 5:00 pm
The Panhandle Players presents Murder at the Gibson Inn: An Oyster City Mystery, an original play written and directed by Apalachicola native, Royce Rolstad, III. Murder at the Gibson Inn is a tale of lost treasure and murder. When a local historian ends up dead trying to protect the location of a long-lost treasure, the Gibson Girls and other local citizens go on a search for the map all while trying to survive a hurricane, and try to figure out who the murderer is along the way. The show takes place in the lobby of the Gibson Inn in the 1930s in Apalachicola, FL. The show will open the community theatre's 2017-2018 season and make its world debut at the Chapman Auditorium in Apalachicola, October 20 and 21
at 7:30 pm
, and October 22 at 3:00 pm
. Get tickets online or at the door: https://panhandle-players.ticketleap.com/murder-at-the-gibson-inn/
Gumbo Cook-off
October 21st
Red Pirate Family Bar & Grill
Gumbo Cook-off
Fire Victims Relief Fund
Running for the Bay Marathon
October 22 @ 7:00 am - 9:00 am
Sunday, October 22,2017 at 7:15 AM
The "Running for the bay!" Full Marathon is held in the beautiful Apalachicola Bay area of Florida. From historic Apalachicola, the race heads toward Eastpoint and then St. George Island, only to return again to the bay's peaceful waters.
Full Marathon USATF Certified Course # FL10040EBM
The "Running for the bay!" Marathon medal was voted as one of the top 10 medals in North America for the last two years running!
YES! The "Running for the bay!" Marathon can qualify you for the Boston Marathon!
The Start
The marathon starts in Apalachicola with easy access to the starting corrals
for any of the races.
Get ready! Get set! Go!
From Apalachicola, the course crosses the Gorrie Bridge (Named after Physician John Gorrie, the inventor of refrigeration as a byproduct of his fight against Malaria). From Gorrie Bridge you can see a full view of America's greatest wildlife estuary stretched out before you, the estuary stretches from horizon to horizon. You'll see the bay's laced with local shrimp boats with their "hanging" nets dancing in the wind. As you run above the bay, you'll see the local oyster fisherman raking for oysters, the same way they have for over a hundred years. The bay's considered the finest oyster laden waters in America. Flying along side of you while on the bridge, you'll see one of the more than three hundred species of birds that inhabit the bay, some of which will be gently "racing" along on the Gulf's breeze.
Bay Friendly Landscaping
The Apalachicola National Estuarine Research Reserve will be hosting a bay friendly landscaping workshop on Friday, October 27, 1:00-3:30 pm. Yard design and maintenance can have a big effect on adjacent water bodies. Participants in the workshop will learn about resources to help them transform their yard into a luscious bay conscious landscape. The class will also feature innovative Green Infrastructure techniques such as rain gardens, green roofs, and bio-swales. Following the discussion portion of the workshop participants will have the option, for a small fee, to assemble their own rain barrel that they can take home. The workshop will be held at the Apalachicola National Estuarine Research Reserve. The class is free, but rain barrels are $20.00 per barrel.
Autos & Oysters Auto Show
October 28 @ 10:00 am - 4:00 pm
The Autos and Oysters Car Show on Saturday, October 28, 2017 will be held on Water Street from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Admission is free and open to the public.
The Cars will be judged by a team headed by J.C. O'Steen of Tallahassee. Awards will be given for the Top 50, Best of Show, Club Participation, Greatest Distance Travelled, and Sponsor's Choice. Awards will be presented at 4:00 p.m.
Registration begins at 9:00 a.m. and ends at noon. The cost to enter your car is $20.
Once again this year, package deals will be in place to encourage our visitors to stay, dine, and shop. Stay tuned for details...
To get involved in the car show, become a sponsor, or for more information, please email Tom Fugate, Car Show Committee Chair or call 502-682-1964
.
Carrabelle Lighthouse Association presents Lantern Fest
October 28 @ 6:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Come celebrate the birthday of one of Franklin County's oldest maritime landmarks. Carrabelle Lighthouse Association presents Lantern Fest at the 1895 Crooked River Lighthouse 1975 HWY 98 West
in Carrabelle Beach. Shipwreck tales, amazing dancers & musicians, glowing lanterns, great local food and night time tower climbs bring magic and history together. (ALWAYS THE 4TH WEEKEND IN OCTOBER) SATURDAY OCTOBER 28th 6-10 pm 850 697- 2732
Ghostwalk
October 28 @ 6:30 pm - 8:30 pm
Chesnut Cemetary, Ave E & 8th St
Apalachicola
Hauntings will abound at Apalachicola's Chestnut Street Cemetery on Saturday, October 28 when local history enthusiasts don the garb and take on the persona of the cemetery's more notable inhabitants to tell their tale of life in Apalachicola more than 100 years ago. The Ghostwalk will be held 6:30-8:30 pm. at the Chestnut Street Cemetery on Hwy 98 in Apalachicola.
Apalachicola Bay Chamber of Commerce
Monthly Business Luncheon
Wednesday ,November 1st Noon
at The Owl Cafe
54th Annual Florida Seafood Festival
November 3 @ 10:00 am - November 4 @ 11:00 pm
Come celebrate the 54th year of the Florida Seafood Festival, Florida's oldest maritime festival. This two-day celebration offers the best in fresh quality seafood that annually draws thousands of visitors to the historic town of Apalachicola. The Festival is held at the mouth of the Apalachicola river under the shady oaks of Apalachicola's Battery Park. The festival features delicious seafood, arts and crafts exhibits, seafood related events and musical entertainment. Some of the notable events include Oyster Eating and Oyster Shucking contest, Blue Crab Races, a downtown Parade, 5k Redfish Run and the Blessing of the Fleet. The Headline entertainment is
Friday November 3rd 8:30pm - Christian Music Group - I Am They
Saturday November 4th 8:30pm - Country Music Star - Jerrod Neimann