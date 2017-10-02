Franklin County Humane Society Pet of the Week

TED is a 9 month old Catahoula mix pup with red merle coloring and a freckled face. We think he is adorable and his temperament and behaviour match his cute appearance. Ted is a nice medium size, heartworm negative, knows basic commands and will be neutered next week. He will make a wonderful family pet!
Volunteers are desperately needed to socialize all of our dogs and
cats. We are always looking for people willing to bring one of our
animals into their home to be fostered for various needs. Anytime you
can spare would be greatly appreciated.
Call Karen at 670-8417 for more details or visit the Franklin County
Humane Society at 244 State Road 65 in Eastpoint. You may logon to
the website at www.forgottenpets.org to see more of our adoptable
pets.
