Apalachicola Celebrates Arbor Day Saturday, October 14th, 2017

Apalachicola will celebrate Arbor Day on Saturday, October 14th, 2017, at the Farmers Market at Scipio Creek Boat Basin from 9:00am-12:00pm. The Apalachicola Tree Committee is partnering with the Farmers Market to highlight the city’s magnificent trees and to offer information on the benefits of urban trees.
Trees play a key role in Apalachicola’s landscape. They contribute aesthetically to the city’s overall appeal and our historic landscape. They also keep us cool and protect us from the wind and soil erosion.
Farmers Market vendors will have tree-related merchandise and the Apalachicola Tree Committee will have a booth with information on the benefits trees provide. The Apalachicola National Estuarine Research Reserve (ANERR) will have free information on Bay-Friendly Landscaping and Ed Duke with FAMU will have a display on tree pruning and give demonstrations on how to properly prune trees. Project Impact will also be there with some tree information and things to sell and Bring Me A Book Franklin will have children’s books to give away.
Know of a large and or unusual tree? The Tree Committee is creating a map of special trees for the city. To add a tree to the map, bring a photo of the tree, the location and the measurement of the diameter of the trunk, and we will add it to the city-wide map of large or unique trees.
Mayor Van Johnson will give a speech around 10:30am and there will be a tree planting around 11:00 am to commemorate the day. For more information contact Anita Grove at Anita.Grove@dep.state.fl.us or (850) 670-7708.
Schedule
9:00 am Farmers Market Booths open
ongoing Ed Duke, FAMU, Pruning Demonstration
ongoing Bay-friendly landscaping techniques
10:30 am Mayor Van Johnson speaks
11:00 am Plant Community Tree
http://live.oysterradio.com/