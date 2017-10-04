Wednesday, October 4, 2017

Catch a Florida Memory Quarterly - October 2017

Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission
New Raffle Prizes
All successful participants are now eligible to win monthly raffle prizes such as rods, reels, landing nets and fillet knives. Raffle prizes are donated by partners and drawings are held by the Fish & Wildlife Foundation of Florida on the third Thursday of every month. Learn more at http://catchafloridamemory.com/about-2/prizes/
August 2017 raffle prize winners: Sean McElmurrary (rod and reel) and Jonathan Allaire (fillet knife) September 2017 raffle prize winners: Gavin W. Brock (landing net) and Chris Perry (fillet knife)
Photo Reminder!
Be sure to submit photos of you with all your catches. When holding a fish, support its weight horizontally with wet hands and no fingers in the gills or eyes. Learn more at http://www.myfwc.com/fishing/saltwater/recreational/fish-handling/.
Saltwater Fish Life List Highlights
Two anglers have reached the 30-Fish Club!
Michael (Soloyaker) Taylor and Mary Muratori are the first anglers in the Life List 30-Fish Club. Only 20 more species until they reach the 50-Fish Club! Are you working on your Life List?
flounder
The Saltwater Fish Life List is a challenge to catch 71 different species of saltwater fish. Anglers can get recognized for catching at least 10 different Life List species and becoming a member of a Life List Fish Club. Learn more at http://catchafloridamemory.com/programs/saltwater-fish-life-list/.
Saltwater Reel Big Fish Highlights
New Reel Big Fish species caught!
Gray Triggerfish (16") caught by youth Katyln M. Paul Mutton Snapper (28"-32") caught by Kevin Yulkowski, Roger A. Grimes and Tricia Grimes Red Porgy (15") caught by youth Katyln M. Paul
 reel big fish winner
The Saltwater Reel Big Fish program recognizes anglers for extraordinary-sized catches of 30 different saltwater species. Fish must reach or exceed the qualifying length listed for adults (age 16 and older) and youth (under age 16). A photo of the fish over a qualifying measuring device is required. Learn more at http://catchafloridamemory.com/programs/reel-big-fish/

Saltwater Grand Slam Highlights
Tier 1 Recognition Club
Steven C. Seagraves was the first angler to reach Tier 1 by catching three different Grand Slams! He received a prize package for catching an Inshore Grand Slam (redfish, spotted seatrout, flounder); Family Grand Slam (three different fish in the same scientific family); and Bay & Estuary Grand Slam (Spanish mackerel, gray/mangrove snapper, snook).
 grand slam winner
Grand Slams challenge anglers to catch three specified fish species in a 24-hour period. There are nine Grand Slam catagories, including a Small Fry Slam for children age 15 and under. Learn more at http://catchafloridamemory.com/programs/saltwater-grand-slams/.
Newest Florida Saltwater Fishing Records 
Sharon Katrude Pryel caught a record-sized horse-eye jack near Juno Beach weighing in at 26 pounds. View all current Florida Saltwater Fishing Records at http://myfwc.com/media/4231900/StateRecords2016-2017.pdf
record horse-eye jack 

State all-tackle records for the heaviest fishes caught in Florida waters are maintained for 77 marine species in both conventional tackle and fly fishing categories. Learn more at http://catchafloridamemory.com/programs/florida-saltwater-fishing-records/
New Club Members this Quarter (July-Sept. 2017)
Bay & Estuary Grand Slam
Eric J Gerlak Zach Dvoracek
 Family Grand Slam
Aaron Justice Drew Serraes Katerina P Gerlak Matthew Batchelor Megan Justice Mike Nolan Thomas Milliren

Inshore Grand Slam
Brent A. Palmer Chuck Griffies Dalton Ousley Jayden Z. Cannon Jeff Hackney Robert Register Skip Griffies Ted Myron Traesyn Mathas Carroll William Gerspacher (2) John Mobley Dara Blalock Matthew Green Tony Roof Aidan Melanie Flower
Small Fry Grand Slam
Brandon Nolan Lily Santa Cruz Kiley Crouch Garrett Crouch

Life List
Life List 10-Fish
Lewis Horn Brooke West Christopher K. Perry Dawn M ForlizzoFischer Hunston Matthew Batchelor Capt. Ken Lai Devin S. PaulMike Nolan Mason Zimmer Katerina P Gerlak Rocky Santa CruzPatrick Marsh Mary Muratori Janene Evans Robert Register Tanya Register Robert Tucker Laura Willix Jeremy M Summers Michael Yannick Cameron Solomon
Life List 30-Fish
Michael (Soloyaker) Taylor Mary Muratori

Reel Big Fish
Reel Big Spotted Seatrout
Richard Watkins Stephen Stubbs Charles Stubbs Joel Abo Reel Big Snook Dale Ash Kevin Burkhead, Jr. Joshua D Irwin Ethan Sonnenberg Daniel Gibbs
Reel Big Flounder
Nicholas Odle Landon Hall
Reel Big Redfish
Austin Corn Nicholas Odle Gary Gunter Patrick Marsh Landon Hall
Reel Big Gray Triggerfish
Katyln M. Paul
Reel Big Mutton Snapper
Kevin Yulkowski Roger A Grimes Tricia Grimes
Reel Big Red Porgy
Katyln M. Paul


Visit CatchaFloridaMemory.com to submit catches and learn more!
