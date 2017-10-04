Floridians can now register to vote on-line

Registering to vote in Florida just got a little more convenient.
You can now register on-line.
The Florida Department of State has launched RegisterToVoteFlorida.gov, the state’s new online voter registration website.
Florida joins 35 other states and the District of Columbia that have online voter registration available to their residents.
The online voter registration was required by a law created by the legislature in 2015.
Any Florida resident who is eligible to vote or is already registered to vote in Florida can use RegisterToVoteFlorida.gov to submit an application, update an existing registration or prefill an application form to print and deliver to a Supervisor of Elections office.
Users will need a Florida driver license or state identification (ID) card and the last four digits of their social security number to complete and submit the voter registration application electronically.
Once an individual’s identity is verified and the application is deemed complete, a voter information card is issued by the local Supervisor of Elections office.
RegisterToVoteFlorida.gov will be available 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
It is offered in English and Spanish, is accessible for persons with disabilities and is mobile-friendly.
