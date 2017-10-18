Apalachicola to open new playground and splashpad on Saturday

The City of Apalachicola will officially open a new playground and splashpad on Saturday.
The Mayor Van Johnson Park, playground and splashpad will be officially opened and dedicated on Saturday from 11 to 1.
The park is located at Apalachicola's Recreation and Community Service Complex at 92 Coach Wagoner Boulevard.
Thats the old Apalachicola High School.
The park includes playground equipment, benches and a splash pad near the main entrance of the City of Apalachicola Project Impact After-School and Summer Enrichment Program.
The park was made possible through a 100 thousand dollar Furdap grant from the state of Florida as well as funding from the City of Apalachicola and from private donors.
