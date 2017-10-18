Health Department urges breast cancer screenings during breast cancer awareness month

October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month and the Florida Department of Health in Gulf and Franklin Counties is encouraging all women to receive regular screenings to promote early detection and treatment of breast cancer.
Aside from non-melanoma skin cancers, breast cancer is the most common form of cancer in women.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the risk of breast cancer increases with age and mammograms are the best way to find breast cancer early, when treatment is more effective.
The health departments offer screenings to uninsured women of low income who qualify through their Breast and Cervical Cancer Early Detection Program.
The screenings are free or low cost if you meet program eligibility requirements.
To see if you qualify, call the health department in Gulf County at 227-1276 or in Franklin County at 653-2111.
