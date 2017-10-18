Sacred Heart Launches 24/7 Online Care

PENSACOLA, Fla. – Access to healthcare will now be easier and more convenient for residents of Northwest Florida and South Alabama thanks to Sacred Heart Health System’s launch of a new 24/7 online care service.
With a smartphone, tablet or computer, patients can request a visit at SacredHeartOnlineCare.org. A board-certified physician or nurse practitioner will call by Facetime, Skype or video chat, depending on the patient’s preference. Providers can make recommendations and give prescriptions when necessary. Prescriptions, if needed, are sent to your pharmacy. A summary report is sent to the patient’s doctor.
Sacred Heart Online Care provides the non-emergency services of an urgent care or walk-in clinic, treating many common conditions, including:
· Cough and sore throat
· Seasonal allergies and sinus issues
· Fever, cold and flu
· Eye infections
· Rashes
· Bites and stings
· Upper respiratory infection
Sacred Heart Online Care is available for a flat fee of $49. No insurance is required.
“This new service will be an extension of Sacred Heart’s mission, bringing medical care to communities across our region, wherever and whenever they need it,” said Susan Davis, president and CEO of Sacred Heart Health System. “Sacred Heart Online Care will be another convenient point of access for patients, helping online visitors to receive care or connect with a Sacred Heart provider, if needed.”
Sacred Heart Online Care is powered by the health system’s clinical and technology partner, Carena. Carena’s Virtual Clinic Platform includes software, staffing and operations services. The board-certified clinicians are licensed to practice medicine in Florida and Alabama. Providers adhere to Sacred Heart Health System guidelines to ensure patients receive high-quality, evidence-based care.
“We are pleased to partner with Sacred Heart to offer patients new options for getting their care needs met,” said Ralph C. Derrickson, CEO of Carena. “Sacred Heart Online Care uses our technology to put its brand online where it is most accessible to consumers, while offering patients an exceptional care experience from a health care system they know and trust.”
To learn more or request a visit, go to www.SacredHeartOnlineCare.org.
http://live.oysterradio.com/