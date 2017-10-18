Wakulla County Announces the 11th Annual Veteran’s Parade & Ceremony and 1st Annual Veteran’s Ball to be Held on Saturday, November 4, 2017

Crawfordville, Florida –The Wakulla County Board of County Commissioners in conjunction with the Veteran of Foreign Wars Post 4538, invites everyone to come out and salute our Veteran’s during the 11th Annual Veteran’s Day Parade and Ceremony on Saturday, November 4, 2017 at Hudson Park.
This year’s theme is “Forgotten No More” in honor of the Veterans of the Korean War. To kick off the event, all Veteran’s and active service members of the Armed Forces (including spouses and dependents) are invited to a free reunion breakfast starting at 7:00a.m. – 9:00a.m. at Hudson Park.
The traditional parade will begin at 10:00a.m. where local participants and Veteran’s march down Crawfordville Highway showcasing troops, military organizations, school bands, County Government, and many others. In addition, Veterans are also encouraged to participate by walking in the parade or riding on the VFW float. Following the parade, the Veteran’s Ceremony will begin at 11:30a.m.at the pavilion in Hudson Park followed by the POW/MIA Dedication led by Harold Ross, Wakulla County Veteran Services Officer.
In addition, we are excited to announce the 1st Annual Veteran’s Ball to be held at the Wakulla One Stop Community Center, 318 Shadeville Highway. Doors will open at 5:00p.m. for a social meet and greet followed by an opening ceremony at 5:45p.m. The theme for this event is “Dance with a Veteran” and will feature food, dancing, commemorative photos, and veteran interviews.
Everyone is invited to come out and show support to our Veteran’s, and enjoy a full day of fun activities and entertainment. For additional information related to these events, please contact Harold Ross, Veteran Services Officer at (850) 926-1072.
