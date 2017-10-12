Thursday, October 12, 2017
Area 1601 of the Apalachicola Bay to reopen to oyster harvesting at sunrise on Friday
Area 1601 of the Apalachicola Bay will reopen to oyster harvesting at sunrise on Friday.
Area 1601 is the Approved Winter East Shellfish Harvest Area – it was closed last Sunday as a precaution because of storm surge from Hurricane Nate.
The area covers all of St. George Sound east of Eastpoint to Yent’s Bayou.
1601 is the third area of the bay to reopen to oyster harvesting this week.
Area 1611 and 1642 are also open for oyster harvesting at this time.
