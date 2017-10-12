Franklin County residents will soon be able to go to the tax collectors office in Carrabelle to apply for or renew their concealed weapons license.
The new service will begin on October the 27th at the Carrabelle annex at 912 Northwest Avenue A.
The tax collectors office is now authorized to take fingerprints, photographs and accept applications on behalf of the Florida Department of Agriculture and consumer services.
Franklin County is now one of 49 counties in Florida where the tax collector can process concealed weapons licenses.
And if you are interested in taking a concealed weapon and safety class which is required before applying for a concealed weapon license. One will be offered by the Carrabelle Police Office on October the 20th.
To register or get more information call 697-3263.
